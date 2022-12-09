The Game Awards 2022 winners were announced December 8 in a streaming award ceremony.
Elden Ring was named Game of the Year and won three other awards. However, God of War Ragnarök was otherwise the star of the night, winning six categories.
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
BEST NARRATIVE
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
- Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
BEST ONGOING GAME
- FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
BEST INDIE
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
BEST DEBUT INDIE
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTED BY DISCORD
- FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
BEST MOBILE
- MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
BEST VR/AR
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
BEST ACTION
- Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
BEST ROLE PLAYING
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
BEST FIGHTING
- MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
BEST FAMILY
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
BEST SIM/STRATEGY
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
BEST SPORTS/RACING
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
BEST MULTIPLAYER
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
MOST ANTICIPATED
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Ludwig
BEST ADAPTATION
- Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
BEST ESPORTS GAME
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- LOUD (Valorant)
BEST ESPORTS COACH
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship