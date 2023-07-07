The Heinlein Society 2023 Scholarship Winners

Virginia & Robert Heinlein Dr. Yoji Kondo Dr. Jerry Pournelle

The Heinlein Society celebrated Robert A. Heinlein’s 116th birthday today by announcing the winners of its 2023 Scholarship competition. The $4,000 scholarships are awarded to undergraduate students of accredited 4-year colleges and universities.

VIRGINIA HEINLEIN SCHOLARSHIP

Dedicated to a female candidate majoring in engineering, math, or biological or physical sciences.

Nine Reed-Mera – Nine is this year’s Virginia “Ginny” Heinlein Scholarship recipient. She has a double major of Biological Sciences and Written Arts, entering her Senior year at Bard College. Nine began college at age 16 and has maintained a 4.0 GPA. She has received numerous scholastic awards, including a Nation Silver Medal. She was awarded a Mellon Foundation grant to study extremophiles.

ROBERT A. HEINLEIN SCHOLARSHIP

Awarded to a candidate of any gender majoring in engineering, math, or biological or physical sciences.

Rhiannon Red Bird – Rhiannon is the winner of this year’s Robert A. Heinlein Scholarship. In the fall she will begin her senior year at California Polytechnic State University – Humbolt. She is majoring in Cellular and Molecular Biology with a Chemistry Minor. After completing her undergraduate degree, Rhiannon hopes to spend time in a research lab and eventually pursue a postgraduate degree in Veterinary or Human Medicine.

DR. YOJI KONDO SCHOLARSHIP

Awarded to a candidate of any gender majoring in engineering, math, or biological or physical sciences, and add “Science Fiction as literature” as an eligible field of study.

Kenji Sakaie – Kenji is the Dr. Yoji Kondo Scholarship winner. He is an incoming Freshman at Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Kenji is interested in working in the aerospace or naval architecture industries, working toward a goal of providing safe, affordable and sustainable housing through the prefabricated building industry.

DR. JERRY POURNELLE SCHOLARSHIP

Awarded to a candidate of any gender majoring in engineering, math, or biological or physical sciences, and add “Science Fiction as literature” as an eligible field of study.

Victoria Woods – Victoria wins this year’s Dr. Jerry Pournelle Scholarship. In the upcoming academic year she will be a Sophomore at Trinity College Dublin, majoring in Geography and Geoscience. Last summer, Victoria interned studying the detection limits of hyperspectral sensors and is doing ongoing research in gamma ray spectrometry. She is active in her college’s Environmental Society and International Students Club.

The Heinlein Society received 744 applications this year, up from 567 in 2022. The number of international applicants increased to 84, including 15 who had multiple citizenship. The international applicants hailed from 28 different countries across the globe.

In addition to the winners, the names of six top finalists were announced:

Elisabeth Hayduk

Ayushi Kadakia

Liane Lee

Anjara Mellman

Leyat Besufekad Tesfaye

Rachel Todromovich