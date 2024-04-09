The Tolkien Society Awards 2024 Shortlist Announced

The Trustees of The Tolkien Society have released the shortlist for The Tolkien Society Awards 2024. Members of the Society have until April 12 to cast their votes.

The shortlist for the Awards is:

BEST ARTWORK

BEST ARTICLE

BEST BOOK

  • Pity, Power, and Tolkien’s Ring: To Rule the Fate of Many, Thomas P. Hillman
  • The Battle of Maldon, ed. Peter Grybauskas
  • The Letters of JRR Tolkien: Revised and Expanded edition, eds. Humphrey Carpenter and Christopher Tolkien

BEST ONLINE CONTENT

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD

The recipient of the Outstanding Contribution Award 2024 has been selected by the Trustees and will be announced in due course.

