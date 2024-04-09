The Tolkien Society Awards 2024 Shortlist Announced

The Trustees of The Tolkien Society have released the shortlist for The Tolkien Society Awards 2024. Members of the Society have until April 12 to cast their votes.

The shortlist for the Awards is:

BEST ARTWORK

BEST ARTICLE

“By the Waters of Anduin We Lay Down and Wept: Tolkien’s Akallabêth and the Prophetic Imagination” by Tom Emmanuel in Mallorn 64, winter 2023

“Of houses and raiments – philosophical aspects of corporality in Arda” by Thomas Fornet-Ponse in Journal of Tolkien Research vol. 16 no. 1

“The Tale of ‘Aldarion and Erendis’: Not Just a Medieval Love Story” by Sara Brown in Journal of Tolkien Research vol. 18 no. 1

BEST BOOK

Pity, Power, and Tolkien’s Ring: To Rule the Fate of Many, Thomas P. Hillman

The Battle of Maldon, ed. Peter Grybauskas

The Letters of JRR Tolkien: Revised and Expanded edition, eds. Humphrey Carpenter and Christopher Tolkien

BEST ONLINE CONTENT

A Long Expected Soundscape (jordanrannells.com)

Digital Tolkien Project (digitaltolkien.com)

In Deep Geek (youtube.com/@InDeepGeek)

Nerd of the Rings (youtube.com/@NerdoftheRings)

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD

The recipient of the Outstanding Contribution Award 2024 has been selected by the Trustees and will be announced in due course.

