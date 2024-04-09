Canadian SF&F Association Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees

CSFFA Hall of Fame trophy.

The 2024 nominees for The Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association Hall of Fame have been posted. (Click the links to read a statement about each candidate.)

The Canadian Science Fiction & Fantasy Association Hall of Fame honors people who have over the past number of decades made a great contribution to the genre of Science Fiction and Fantasy. These include people who have made a contribution either professionally or as a fan, as writers, artists, musicians, scientists, publishers, editors, and organizers. Each year three people are selected for the Hall of Fame and have their name added to the Hall of Fame trophy.

See the roll of past CSFFA Hall of Fame Inductees at the link.

