Tolkien Society Awards 2023

The Tolkien Society Awards 2023 winners were announced April 1.

BEST ARTWORK

Other finalists

BEST ARTICLE

  • “All that glisters is not gold” by Sara Brown in Mallorn 63, winter 2022

Other finalists

BEST BOOK

  •  The Fall of Númenor, ed. Brian Sibley

Other finalists

  • The Great Tales Never End, eds. Richard Ovenden and Catherine McIlwaine
  • J.R.R. Tolkien: The Art of the Manuscript, eds. Bill Fliss et al.
  • Twenty-First Century Tolkien, Nick Groom

BEST ONLINE CONTENT

Other finalists

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD

  • John D. Rateliff, Independent Tolkien Scholar

