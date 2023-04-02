The Tolkien Society Awards 2023 winners were announced April 1.
BEST ARTWORK
- “The Party Tree” by Serena Malyon
Other finalists
- “Days of the King” by Jay Johnstone
- “Helm’s Deep miniature diorama display” build by Elliot Prowse
- “The Lord of the Rings Tarot Deck” by Tomás Hijo
BEST ARTICLE
- “All that glisters is not gold” by Sara Brown in Mallorn 63, winter 2022
Other finalists
- “How J.R.R. Tolkien Came to Write the Stories of ‘The Rings of Power’” by John Garth
- “Legal Precedent and Noldorin History: Míriel’s Weaving” by Cami Agan in Loremasters and Libraries in Fantasy and Science Fiction
- “Shadows of Middle-earth: Tolkien in Subculture, Counterculture and Exploitation” by Monica Sanz in Nólë Hyarmenillo An Anthology of Iberian Scholarship on Tolkien
BEST BOOK
- The Fall of Númenor, ed. Brian Sibley
Other finalists
- The Great Tales Never End, eds. Richard Ovenden and Catherine McIlwaine
- J.R.R. Tolkien: The Art of the Manuscript, eds. Bill Fliss et al.
- Twenty-First Century Tolkien, Nick Groom
BEST ONLINE CONTENT
- Tolkien Gateway (tolkiengateway.net)
Other finalists
- The Digital Tolkien Project (digitaltolkien.com)
- Tea with Tolkien (teawithtolkien.com)
- The World of J.R.R. Tolkien, by Dimitra Fimi via Audible (https://www.audible.co.uk/pd/The-World-of-JRR-Tolkien-Audiobook/B0B8T6B5GF)
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD
- John D. Rateliff, Independent Tolkien Scholar