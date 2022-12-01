Top 10 Stories for November 2022

Greg Bear’s death on November 19 shocked and saddened an ever-widening number of sff readers as the news spread through social media. Our obituary was read by many. And so was our report of the death of Martin Morse Wooster, a daily File 770 contributor who is deeply missed after losing his life to a hit-and-run driver on November 12.
Here are the ten most-read posts of November 2022 according to Jetpack.
- Greg Bear (1951-2022)
- Review: The Spare Man
- Martin Morse Wooster (1957-2022)
- How Many People Are Leaving Twitter?
- Rolling Toast to Honor Greg Bear
- “12 O’clock High” Legendary Soundtrack Release By Composer Dominic Frontiere
- Arisia Inc. Bans Person Based on 2009 Incident
- Pixel Scroll 11/19/22 Scroll And Deliver, Your Pixels Or Your Life!
- Pixel Scroll 11/24/22 On The Avenue, Second-Fifth Avenue, The Filetographers Will Snap Us, And You’ll Find That You’re In The Pixelgravure
- Chengdu Worldcon Update
