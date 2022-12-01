Top 10 Stories for November 2022

Greg Bear in 1993. Photo by and (c) Andrew Porter.
Martin Morse Wooster

Greg Bear’s death on November 19 shocked and saddened an ever-widening number of sff readers as the news spread through social media. Our obituary was read by many. And so was our report of the death of Martin Morse Wooster, a daily File 770 contributor who is deeply missed after losing his life to a hit-and-run driver on November 12.

Here are the ten most-read posts of November 2022 according to Jetpack.

  1. Greg Bear (1951-2022)
  2. Review: The Spare Man
  3. Martin Morse Wooster (1957-2022)
  4. How Many People Are Leaving Twitter?
  5. Rolling Toast to Honor Greg Bear
  6. “12 O’clock High” Legendary Soundtrack Release By Composer Dominic Frontiere
  7. Arisia Inc. Bans Person Based on 2009 Incident
  8. Pixel Scroll 11/19/22 Scroll And Deliver, Your Pixels Or Your Life!
  9. Pixel Scroll 11/24/22 On The Avenue, Second-Fifth Avenue, The Filetographers Will Snap Us, And You’ll Find That You’re In The Pixelgravure
  10. Chengdu Worldcon Update

