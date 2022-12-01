Top 10 Stories for November 2022

Greg Bear in 1993. Photo by and (c) Andrew Porter. Martin Morse Wooster

Greg Bear’s death on November 19 shocked and saddened an ever-widening number of sff readers as the news spread through social media. Our obituary was read by many. And so was our report of the death of Martin Morse Wooster, a daily File 770 contributor who is deeply missed after losing his life to a hit-and-run driver on November 12.

Here are the ten most-read posts of November 2022 according to Jetpack.