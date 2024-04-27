Uncanny Magazine Issue 58 Launches 5/7

The 58th issue of the Uncanny Magazine, winner of seven Hugos and a British Fantasy Award, will be available on May 7 at uncannymagazine.com.

Hugo Award-winning Publishers Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas are proud to present the 58th issue of their seven-time Hugo Award-winning online science fiction and fantasy magazine, Uncanny Magazine. Stories from Uncanny Magazine have been finalists or winners of Hugo, Nebula, Locus, Sturgeon, and World Fantasy Awards. As always, Uncanny features passionate SF/F fiction and poetry, gorgeous prose, provocative nonfiction, and a deep investment in the diverse SF/F culture, along with a Parsec Award-winning monthly podcast featuring a story, poem, and interview from that issue.

All of Uncanny Magazine’s content will be available in eBook versions on the day of release from Weightless Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, and Kobo. Subscriptions are always available through Weightless Books. The free online content will be released in 2 stages- half on day of release and half on June 4.

Uncanny Magazine Issue 58 Table of Contents:

Cover

Stasis by Zara Alfonso

Editorial

“The Uncanny Valley” by Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas

Fiction

“Three Faces of a Beheading” by Arkady Martine (5/7)

“Happily Ever After Comes Round” by Sarah Rees Brennan (5/7)

“Mirage in Double Vision” by Tia Tashiro (5/7)

“Loneliness Universe” by Eugenia Triantafyllou (6/4)

“Markets of the Otherworld” by Rati Mehrotra (6/4)

“Hands Like Gold and Starlight” by K.S. Walker (6/4)

“Five Answers to Questions You Probably Have” by John Wiswell (5/7)

Essays

“Scalzi on Film: The Aesthetics of Spectacle: A Look at Dune in 1984 and 2024” by John Scalzi (5/7)

“Writing Inside a Box” by Amy Berg (5/7)

“Seven of Nine Is a Third-Culture Kid” by Dawn Xiana Moon (6/4)

“‘Almost Human’: The Borg as a Metaphor for Societal Ableism” by Cara Liebowitz (6/4)

Poetry

“there are no taxis for the dead” by Angela Liu (5/7)

“The High Priestess Writes a Love Letter to The Magician” by Ali Trotta (5/7)

“My Vengeance of Light Bears Witness from A Mountain View” by Nwuguru Chidiebere Sullivan (6/4)

“Moon Sun Shadow Crow” by Fran Wilde (6/4)

Interviews

Arkady Martine interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (5/7)

K.S. Walker interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (6/4)

Podcasts

Episode 58A (5/7): Editors’ Introduction, “Happily Ever After Comes Round” by Sarah Rees Brennan, as read by Erika Ensign, “there are no taxis for the dead” by Angela Liu, as read by Matt Peters, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Sarah Rees Brennan.

Episode 58B (6/4): Editors’ Introduction, “Loneliness Universe” by Eugenia Triantafyllou, as read by Matt Peters; “Moon Sun Shadow Crow” by Fran Wilde, as read by Erika Ensign; and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Eugenia Triantafyllou.

