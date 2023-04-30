2022 Agatha Awards

Malice Domestic announced the 2022 Agatha Award winners on April 29.
BEST CONTEMPORARY NOVEL
- A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
BEST HISTORICAL NOVEL
- Because I Could Not Stop for Death by Amanda Flower (Berkley)
BEST FIRST NOVEL
- Cheddar Off Dead by Korina Moss (St. Martin’s)
BEST SHORT STORY
- “Beauty and the Beyotch,” by Barb Goffman (Sherlock Holmes Magazine, Feb. 2022)
BEST NON-FICTION
- Promophobia: Taking the Mystery Out of Promoting Crime Fiction, Diane Vallere Ed.(Sisters in Crime)
BEST CHILDREN’S/YA MYSTERY
- Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escapade by Nancy Springer (Wednesday Books)