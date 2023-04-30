2022 Agatha Awards

Malice Domestic announced the 2022 Agatha Award winners on April 29.

BEST CONTEMPORARY NOVEL

  • A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

BEST HISTORICAL NOVEL

  • Because I Could Not Stop for Death by Amanda Flower (Berkley)

BEST FIRST NOVEL

  • Cheddar Off Dead by Korina Moss (St. Martin’s)

BEST SHORT STORY

  • Beauty and the Beyotch,” by Barb Goffman (Sherlock Holmes Magazine, Feb. 2022)

BEST NON-FICTION

  • Promophobia: Taking the Mystery Out of Promoting Crime Fiction, Diane Vallere Ed.(Sisters in Crime)

BEST CHILDREN’S/YA MYSTERY

  • Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escapade by Nancy Springer (Wednesday Books)

