2022 Agatha Awards

Malice Domestic announced the 2022 Agatha Award winners on April 29.

BEST CONTEMPORARY NOVEL

A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

BEST HISTORICAL NOVEL

Because I Could Not Stop for Death by Amanda Flower (Berkley)

BEST FIRST NOVEL

Cheddar Off Dead by Korina Moss (St. Martin’s)

BEST SHORT STORY

“Beauty and the Beyotch,” by Barb Goffman (Sherlock Holmes Magazine, Feb. 2022)

BEST NON-FICTION

Promophobia: Taking the Mystery Out of Promoting Crime Fiction, Diane Vallere Ed.(Sisters in Crime)

BEST CHILDREN’S/YA MYSTERY

Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escapade by Nancy Springer (Wednesday Books)