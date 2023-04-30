The 2023 Origins Awards Finalists were announced by the Game Manufacturers Association on April 24.
The winners will be revealed at the Origins Award Ceremony on June 24.
|BOARD GAMES
|Social/Light Strategy
|Castle Panic: Crowns and Quests Expansion
|Fireside Games
|Creature Comforts
|Kids Table Board Gaming
|Flamecraft
|Lucky Duck Games
|Long Shot: The Dice Game
|Perplext
|The Finest Fish
|Last Night Games
|Strategy
|Evergreen
|Horrible Guild
|Foundations of Rome
|Arcane Wonders
|Hoplomachus: Victorum
|Chip Theory Games
|Planet Unknown
|Adam’s Apple Games
|Three Sisters
|25th Century Games
|Thematic
|Dead Reckoning
|Alderac Entertainment Group (AEG)
|Merchants of the Dark Road
|Elf Creek Games
|My Father’s Work
|Renegade Game Studios
|Tokyo Sidekick
|Japanime Games
|Wonderland War
|Druid City Games
|CARD GAMES:
|Cat in the Box
|Bezier Games
|Scout
|One More Game!
|Sea Salt & Paper
|Studio Bombyx
|Turing Machine
|Hachette Boardgames
|Undaunted: Stalingrad
|Osprey Games
|CHILDREN’S GAME:
|Castle Panic: Second Edition
|Fireside Games
|Disney A Goofy Game
|Funko Games
|HONK!
|Sinister Fish Games
|The Lunch Room Game
|EAP Toys and Games
|Turtle Splash
|Lucky Duck Games
|COLLECTABLES
|Flesh and Blood – Uprising
|Legend Story Studios
|Magic the Gathering The Brothers War Collection
|Wizards of the Coast
|Magic the Gathering Universes Beyond Warhammer
|Wizards of the Coast
|Heroclix: Hellfire Gala
|WizKids
|Unmatched: Houdini vs the Genie
|Restoration Games
|MINIATURES GAME:
|Lion Rampant: Second Edition
|Osprey Games
|Northgard: Uncharted Lands
|Hachette Boardgames
|Omicron Protocol
|Dead Alive Games
|Polyversal Sci-Fi Miniatures System
|Collins Epic Wargames
|Rapture
|Gravity Bay
|RPG CORE
|Blackbirds
|Andrews McMeel Publishing
|Bladerunner the Roleplaying Game
|Free League Publishing
|Coyote & Crow
|Coyote & Crow
|Teatime Adventures
|Snowbright Studio
|The One Ring
|Free League Publishing
|RPG SUPPLEMENTS
|Agents of Dune
|Modiphius
|Blade Runner Starter Box
|Free League Publishing
|Fallout Starter Box
|Modiphius
|Warhammer Fantasy: Enemy Within Volume 5
|Cubicle 7 Entertainment
|Zweihander Starter Box
|Andrews McMeel Publishing
|ACCESSORY
|Call to Adventure Art Decks
|Brotherwise Games
|Deluxe Board Game Train Sets
|Little Plastic Train Co.
|Power Rangers Zordon Dice Tower & GM’s Screen
|Renegade Game Studios
|The Deck of Many Animated Conditions
|Hit Point Press
|The Deck of Many Animated Illusions
|Hit Point Press
|2D ART & ILLUSTRATION:
|7 Sinners
|Mana Project Studios
|Cowboys with Big Hearts
|Bully Pulpit Games
|Cult of the Deep
|B.A. Games
|Everyday Heroes – The Hunt
|Evil Genius Games
|Galaxy Trucker – Keep on Truckin
|Czech Games Edition
|3D ART
|Fallout: Wasteland Warfare – Super Mutants: Swan
|Modiphius
|Frostgrave – Fireheart Elk
|Osprey Games
|Omicron Protocol – Jugger the Elephant
|Dead Alive Games
|Time Capsules
|Red Cat Games
|GRAPHIC DESIGN
|Defiant RPG
|Game Machinery
|Dulce
|Indie Game Studios/ Stronghold Games
|Norse Grimoire
|Mana Project Studio
|Pathfinder Savage Worlds Boxed Set
|Pinnacle Entertainment Group
|Tome of Chaos
|R. Talsorian Games, Inc.
|REVIEWS
|Doctors & Daleks Player Guide
|TheRatHole.ca
|Doctor Who The Roleplaying Game
|TheRatHole.ca
|Grant’s Greatest Games of November
|Grant’s Game Recs
|Mind MGMT Review
|Board Game Quest
|The Best of Origins Game Fair from Grants Game Recs
|Grant’s Game Recs