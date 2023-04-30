2023 Origins Awards Finalists

Posted on by

The 2023 Origins Awards Finalists were announced by the Game Manufacturers Association on April 24.  

The winners will be revealed at the Origins Award Ceremony on June 24.

BOARD GAMES
Social/Light Strategy
Castle Panic: Crowns and Quests ExpansionFireside Games
Creature ComfortsKids Table Board Gaming
FlamecraftLucky Duck Games
Long Shot: The Dice GamePerplext
The Finest FishLast Night Games
Strategy
EvergreenHorrible Guild
Foundations of RomeArcane Wonders
Hoplomachus: VictorumChip Theory Games
Planet UnknownAdam’s Apple Games
Three Sisters25th Century Games
Thematic
Dead ReckoningAlderac Entertainment Group (AEG)
Merchants of the Dark RoadElf Creek Games
My Father’s WorkRenegade Game Studios
Tokyo SidekickJapanime Games
Wonderland WarDruid City Games
CARD GAMES:
Cat in the BoxBezier Games
ScoutOne More Game!
Sea Salt & PaperStudio Bombyx
Turing MachineHachette Boardgames
Undaunted: StalingradOsprey Games
CHILDREN’S GAME:
Castle Panic: Second EditionFireside Games
Disney A Goofy GameFunko Games
HONK!Sinister Fish Games
The Lunch Room GameEAP Toys and Games
Turtle SplashLucky Duck Games
COLLECTABLES
Flesh and Blood – UprisingLegend Story Studios
Magic the Gathering The Brothers War CollectionWizards of the Coast
Magic the Gathering Universes Beyond WarhammerWizards of the Coast
Heroclix: Hellfire GalaWizKids
Unmatched: Houdini vs the GenieRestoration Games
MINIATURES GAME:
Lion Rampant: Second EditionOsprey Games
Northgard: Uncharted LandsHachette Boardgames
Omicron ProtocolDead Alive Games
Polyversal Sci-Fi Miniatures SystemCollins Epic Wargames
Rapture Gravity Bay
RPG CORE
BlackbirdsAndrews McMeel Publishing
Bladerunner the Roleplaying GameFree League Publishing
Coyote & CrowCoyote & Crow
Teatime AdventuresSnowbright Studio
The One RingFree League Publishing
RPG SUPPLEMENTS
Agents of DuneModiphius
Blade Runner Starter BoxFree League Publishing
Fallout Starter BoxModiphius
Warhammer Fantasy: Enemy Within Volume 5Cubicle 7 Entertainment
Zweihander Starter BoxAndrews McMeel Publishing
ACCESSORY
Call to Adventure Art DecksBrotherwise Games
Deluxe Board Game Train SetsLittle Plastic Train Co.
Power Rangers Zordon Dice Tower & GM’s ScreenRenegade Game Studios
The Deck of Many Animated ConditionsHit Point Press
The Deck of Many Animated IllusionsHit Point Press
2D ART & ILLUSTRATION:
7 SinnersMana Project Studios
Cowboys with Big HeartsBully Pulpit Games
Cult of the DeepB.A. Games
Everyday Heroes – The HuntEvil Genius Games
Galaxy Trucker – Keep on TruckinCzech Games Edition
3D ART
Fallout: Wasteland Warfare – Super Mutants: SwanModiphius
Frostgrave – Fireheart ElkOsprey Games
Omicron Protocol – Jugger the ElephantDead Alive Games
Time CapsulesRed Cat Games
GRAPHIC DESIGN
Defiant RPGGame Machinery
DulceIndie Game Studios/ Stronghold Games
Norse GrimoireMana Project Studio
Pathfinder Savage Worlds Boxed SetPinnacle Entertainment Group
Tome of ChaosR. Talsorian Games, Inc.
REVIEWS
Doctors & Daleks Player GuideTheRatHole.ca
Doctor Who The Roleplaying GameTheRatHole.ca
Grant’s Greatest Games of NovemberGrant’s Game Recs
Mind MGMT ReviewBoard Game Quest
The Best of Origins Game Fair from Grants Game RecsGrant’s Game Recs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.