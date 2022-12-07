Chana Kohl’s story is the winner of the 2022 Analog Award for Emerging Black Voices. The award was announced yesterday during the 7th Annual City Tech Science Fiction Symposium.

The other finalists were Christopher McLucas, Tonya Moore, and Kingsley Okpii.

The winning story will be purchased and published in Analog, and the author receives one year of monthly mentorship sessions. The finalists receive one mentorship session with Analog editors including a critique of their submission and a chance to ask questions about the field.

[Thanks to Emily Hockaday for the story.]