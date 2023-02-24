The Horror Writers Association (HWA) today announced the Bram Stoker Award® Nominees for the 2022 calendar year.

The Bram Stoker Award winners will be announced on June 17 during the Annual Bram Stoker Awards Banquet at StokerCon™ 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

2022 BRAM STOKER AWARDS® FINAL BALLOT

Superior Achievement in a Novel

Iglesias, Gabino – The Devil Takes You Home (Mullholland Press)

Katsu, Alma – The Fervor (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

Kiste, Gwendolyn – Reluctant Immortals (Saga Press)

Malerman, Josh – Daphne (Del Rey)

Ward, Catriona – Sundial (Tor Nightfire)

Superior Achievement in a First Novel

Adams, Erin – Jackal (Bantam Books)

Cañas, Isabel – The Hacienda (Berkley)

Jones, KC – Black Tide (Tor Nightfire)

Nogle, Christi – Beulah ( Cemetery Gates Media)

Wilkes, Ally – All the White Spaces (Emily Bestler Books/Atria/Titan Books)

Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel

Dawson, Delilah S. – Camp Scare (Delacorte Press)

Kraus, Daniel – They Stole Our Hearts (Henry Holt and Co.)

Malinenko, Ally – This Appearing House (Katherine Tegen Books)

Senf, Lora – The Clackity (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

Stringfellow, Lisa – A Comb of Wishes (Quill Tree Books)

Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel

Aquilone, James (editor) – Kolchak: The Night Stalker: 50th Anniversary (Moonstone Books)

Gailey, Sarah (author) and Bak, Pius (artist) – Eat the Rich (Boom! Studios)

Manzetti, Alessandro (author) and Cardoselli, Stefano (artist/author) – Kraken Inferno: The Last Hunt (Independent Legions Publishing)

Tynion IV, James (author) and Dell’Edera, Werther (artist) – Something is Killing the Children, Vol. 4 (Boom! Studios)

Young, Skottie (author) and Corona, Jorge (artist) – The Me You Love in the Dark (Image Comics)

Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel

Fraistat, Ann – What We Harvest (Delacorte Press)

Jackson, Tiffany D. – The Weight of Blood (Katherine Tegen Books)

Marshall, Kate Alice – These Fleeting Shadows (Viking)

Ottone, Robert P. – The Triangle (Raven Tale Publishing)

Schwab, V.E. – Gallant (Greenwillow Books)

Tirado, Vincent – Burn Down, Rise Up (Sourcebooks Fire)

Superior Achievement in Long Fiction

Allred, Rebecca J. and White, Gordon B. – And in Her Smile, the World (Trepidatio Publishing)

Carmen, Christa – “Through the Looking Glass and Straight into Hell” (Orphans of Bliss: Tales of Addiction Horror) (Wicked Run Press)

Hightower, Laurel – Below (Ghoulish Books)

Katsu, Alma – The Wehrwolf (Amazon Original Stories)

Knight, EV – Three Days in the Pink Tower (Creature Publishing)

Superior Achievement in Short Fiction

Dries, Aaron – “Nona Doesn’t Dance” (Cut to Care: A Collection of Little Hurts) (IFWG Australia, IFWG International)

Gwilym, Douglas – “Poppy’s Poppy” (Penumbric Speculative Fiction Magazine, Vol. V, No. 6)

McCarthy, J.A.W. – “The Only Thing Different Will Be the Body” (A Woman Built by Man) (Cemetery Gates Media)

Taborska, Anna – “A Song for Barnaby Jones” (Zagava)

Taborska, Anna – “The Star” (Great British Horror 7: Major Arcane) (Black Shuck Books)

Yardley, Mercedes M. – “Fracture” (Mother: Tales of Love and Terror) (Weird Little Worlds)

Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection

Ashe, Paula D. – We Are Here to Hurt Each Other (Nictitating Books)

Joseph, RJ – Hell Hath No Sorrow Like a Woman Haunted (The Seventh Terrace)

Khaw, Cassandra – Breakable Things (Undertow Publications)

Thomas, Richard – Spontaneous Human Combustion (Keylight Books)

Veres, Attila – The Black Maybe (Valancourt Books)

Superior Achievement in a Screenplay

Cooper, Scott – The Pale Blue Eye (Cross Creek Pictures, Grisbi Productions, Streamline Global Group)

Derrickson, Scott and Cargill, C. Robert – The Black Phone (Blumhouse Productions, Crooked Highway, Universal Pictures) Duffer Brothers, The – Stranger Things: Episode 04.01 “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club” (21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre, Netflix, Upside Down Pictures)

Garland, Alex – Men (DNA Films)

Goth, Mia and West, Ti – Pearl (A24, Bron Creative, Little Lamb, New Zealand Film Commission)

Superior Achievement in a Poetry Collection

Bailey, Michael and Simon, Marge – Sifting the Ashes (Crystal Lake Publishing)

Lynch, Donna – Girls from the County (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Pelayo, Cynthia – Crime Scene (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Saulson, Sumiko – The Rat King: A Book of Dark Poetry (Dooky Zines)

Sng, Christina – The Gravity of Existence (Interstellar Flight Press)

Superior Achievement in an Anthology

Datlow, Ellen – Screams from the Dark: 29 Tales of Monsters and the Monstrous (Tor Nightfire)

Hartmann, Sadie and Saywers, Ashley – Human Monsters: A Horror Anthology (Dark Matter Ink)

Nogle, Christi and Becker, Willow – Mother: Tales of Love and Terror (Weird Little Worlds)

Ryan, Lindy – Into the Forest: Tales of the Baba Yaga (Black Spot Books)

Tantlinger, Sara – Chromophobia: A Strangehouse Anthology by Women in Horror (Strangehouse Books)

Superior Achievement in Non–Fiction

Cisco, Michael – Weird Fiction: A Genre Study (Palgrave Macmillan)

Hieber, Leanna Renee and Janes, Andrea – A Haunted History of Invisible Women: True Stories of America’s Ghosts (Citadel Press)

Kröger, Lisa and Anderson, Melanie R. – Toil and Trouble: A Women’s History of the Occult (Quirk Books)

Waggoner, Tim – Writing in the Dark: The Workbook (Guide Dog Books)

Wytovich, Stephanie M. – Writing Poetry in the Dark (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Superior Achievement in Short Non–Fiction

Murray, Lee – “I Don’t Read Horror (& Other Weird Tales)” (Interstellar Flight Magazine) (Interstellar Flight Press)

Pelayo, Cynthia – “This is Not a Poem” (Writing Poetry in the Dark) (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Wetmore, Jr., Kevin J. – “A Clown in the Living Room: The Sinister Clown on Television” (The Many Lives of Scary Clowns: Essays on Pennywise, Twisty, the Joker, Krusty and More) (McFarland and Company)

Wood, L. Marie – “African American Horror Authors and Their Craft: The Evolution of Horror Fiction from African Folklore” (Conjuring Worlds: An Afrofuturist Textbook for Middle and High School Students) (Conjure World)

Wood, L. Marie, “The H Word: The Horror of Hair” (Nightmare Magazine, No. 118) (Adamant Press)