2023 D.I.C.E. Awards

At last night’s Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony, if Elden Ring didn’t win in a category then God of War: Ragnarok probably did.
Japanese game developer From Software’s epic role-playing game Elden Ring, took home five major awards during the evening, including the awards for Outstanding Technical Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Role-Playing Game of the Year, as well as the prestigious Game Of The Year award.
Members of the academy also highly recognized Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Santa Monica Studio for their work on God of War: Ragnarök, decorating the studio with 7 Outstanding Achievement awards across the Animation, Art Direction, Character, Original Music Composition, Audio Design, and Story categories.
The complete list of winners from the 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards follows.
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Elden Ring
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Elden Ring
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- God of War Ragnarok
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- God of War Ragnarok
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- God of War Ragnarok – Kratos
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- God of War Ragnarok
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- God of War Ragnarok
Outsanding Achievement in Story
- God of War Ragnarok
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Elden Ring
Action Game of the Year
- Vampire Survivors
Adventure Game of the Year
- God of War Ragnarok
Family Game of the Year
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Fighting Game of the Year
- MultiVersus
Racing Game of the Year
- Gran Turismo 7
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
Sports Game of the Year
- OlliOlli World
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Dwarf Fortress
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Red Matter 2
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Red Matter 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- TUNIC
Mobile Game of the Year
- MARVEL SNAP
Online Game of the Year
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker