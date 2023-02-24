2023 D.I.C.E. Awards

Posted on by

At last night’s Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony, if Elden Ring didn’t win in a category then God of War: Ragnarok probably did.

Japanese game developer From Software’s epic role-playing game Elden Ring, took home five major awards during the evening, including the awards for Outstanding Technical Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Role-Playing Game of the Year, as well as the prestigious Game Of The Year award

Members of the academy also highly recognized Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Santa Monica Studio for their work on God of War: Ragnarök, decorating the studio with 7 Outstanding Achievement awards across the Animation, Art Direction, Character, Original Music Composition, Audio Design, and Story categories.   

The complete list of winners from the 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards follows.

Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • God of War Ragnarok

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • God of War Ragnarok

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • God of War Ragnarok – Kratos

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • God of War Ragnarok

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • God of War Ragnarok

Outsanding Achievement in Story

  • God of War Ragnarok

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Elden Ring

Action Game of the Year

  • Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

  • God of War Ragnarok

Family Game of the Year

  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Fighting Game of the Year

  • MultiVersus

Racing Game of the Year

  • Gran Turismo 7

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring

Sports Game of the Year

  • OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Dwarf Fortress

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Red Matter 2

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Red Matter 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • TUNIC

Mobile Game of the Year

  • MARVEL SNAP

Online Game of the Year

  • FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.