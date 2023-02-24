2023 D.I.C.E. Awards

At last night’s Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony, if Elden Ring didn’t win in a category then God of War: Ragnarok probably did.

Japanese game developer From Software’s epic role-playing game Elden Ring, took home five major awards during the evening, including the awards for Outstanding Technical Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Role-Playing Game of the Year, as well as the prestigious Game Of The Year award.

Members of the academy also highly recognized Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Santa Monica Studio for their work on God of War: Ragnarök, decorating the studio with 7 Outstanding Achievement awards across the Animation, Art Direction, Character, Original Music Composition, Audio Design, and Story categories.

The complete list of winners from the 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards follows.

Game of the Year

Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War Ragnarok

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

God of War Ragnarok

Outstanding Achievement in Character

God of War Ragnarok – Kratos

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

God of War Ragnarok

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

God of War Ragnarok

Outsanding Achievement in Story

God of War Ragnarok

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

Action Game of the Year

Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarok

Family Game of the Year

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Fighting Game of the Year

MultiVersus

Racing Game of the Year

Gran Turismo 7

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Elden Ring

Sports Game of the Year

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Red Matter 2

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Red Matter 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

TUNIC

Mobile Game of the Year

MARVEL SNAP

Online Game of the Year

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker