2023 Derringer Awards

The Short Mystery Fiction Society unveiled the 2023 Derringer Award winners on May 1.

The awards – named after the popular pocket pistol — have been presented annually since 1998 to outstanding published stories.

FLASH FICTION

Karen Harrington for “Acknowledgments.” (Guilty Crime Story Magazine online flash fiction, April 2022)

SHORT STORY

Melissa Yi for “My Two-Legs.” (Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine: September/October 2022)

LONG STORY

Bobby Mathews for “Negative Tilt.” (Rock and a Hard Place issue 7)

NOVELETTE

Adam Meyer for Two Shrimp Tacos and a .22 Ruger by Adam Meyer (Guns & Tacos, Down & Out Books)

EDWARD D. HOCH MEMORIAL GOLDEN DERRINGER FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Martin Edwards