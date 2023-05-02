2023 Derringer Awards

The Short Mystery Fiction Society unveiled the 2023 Derringer Award winners on May 1. 

The awards – named after the popular pocket pistol — have been presented annually since 1998 to outstanding published stories. 

FLASH FICTION

SHORT STORY

  • Melissa Yi for “My Two-Legs.” (Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine: September/October 2022)

LONG STORY

  • Bobby Mathews for “Negative Tilt.” (Rock and a Hard Place issue 7)

NOVELETTE

  • Adam Meyer for Two Shrimp Tacos and a .22 Ruger by Adam Meyer (Guns & Tacos, Down & Out Books)

EDWARD D. HOCH MEMORIAL GOLDEN DERRINGER FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

  • Martin Edwards

