2023 Derringer Awards

The Short Mystery Fiction Society unveiled the 2023 Derringer Award winners on May 1.
The awards – named after the popular pocket pistol — have been presented annually since 1998 to outstanding published stories.
FLASH FICTION
- Karen Harrington for “Acknowledgments.” (Guilty Crime Story Magazine online flash fiction, April 2022)
SHORT STORY
- Melissa Yi for “My Two-Legs.” (Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine: September/October 2022)
LONG STORY
- Bobby Mathews for “Negative Tilt.” (Rock and a Hard Place issue 7)
NOVELETTE
- Adam Meyer for Two Shrimp Tacos and a .22 Ruger by Adam Meyer (Guns & Tacos, Down & Out Books)
EDWARD D. HOCH MEMORIAL GOLDEN DERRINGER FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
- Martin Edwards