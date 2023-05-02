Daniel Dern Review: Conan – Blood of the Serpent

Conan – Blood of the Serpent: The All-New Chronicles of the Worlds Greatest Barbarian Hero by S.M. Stirling

[Mini-ish Book Review: S.M. Stirling’s Conan – Blood of the Serpent — if you like Conan, you’ll like this one.]

Review by Daniel Dern: If you are a fan of (or otherwise enjoy) Robert E. Howard’s Conan (“the Cimmerian” aka “the Barbarian”) stories, you’ll enjoy reading S.M. Stirling’s new (hardcover, December 2022; paperback scheduled for September 2023) Conan – Blood of the Serpent (TitanBooks/Penguin/Random House).

If you aren’t (or consider that you used to be), but enjoy well-written sword-and-some-sorcery fantasy (e.g. Leiber’s Fafhrd/Gray Mouser) you still might. (Otherwise, feel free to skip to the next item or scroll.)

Note, the Amazon listing includes some negative reviews along with positive ones. The only downer review comment (of those I read) I agree with is, coulda had a better cover.

Even if you aren’t a Conanophile, don’t give up on Howard too quickly. He wrote, as I just learned from his Wikipedia entry Robert E. Howard bibliography, an astonishing (perhaps even amazing and astounding 🙂 ) volume of other characters and genres, including his “humorously over-the-top adventure stories” Sailor Steve Costigan, “an A.B. mariner and amateur boxer, with a heart of gold — and a head of solid wood.”

I recall enjoying them when I found a different collection of these stories in my public library a decade or two ago.

(For a more current collection of fisherman/sailors with much less boxing, I commend you to Philip Wylie’s Crunch & Des stories, available in a Best-Of or two collections, last I checked.) (Yes, same Wylie who wrote When/After Worlds Collide, Gladiator, Finnley Wren, Generation of Vipers, The Disappearance, and other sf and non-sf.)

(OK, enough digressions, back to the mini-review.)

Having written numerous pre-tech warrior/fighting books (e.g., his “Emberverse” series), S.M. Stirling brings (what feels to me like) quite adequate knowledge of combat, soldiering, and pre-tech life.

Chronologically, Blood of the Serpent takes place interstitially early on in Howard’s “Red Nails” Conan tale. (The full text of “Red Nails” is included in the book, after “Blood…”, offering a good comparison of Stirling’s to Howard’s style.) The plot of course involves a mix of shlepping through various terrains, swording, sorcerying, and scheming — showing Our Burly Hero, similar to Superman in the current Superman and Lois TV series, using his brain as well as his brawn.

Stirling’s Blood… is faithful to the character and canon, including some references to a few other Conan tales.

It’s possible Stirling may write more Conan books, but, given that this one’s events shim into “Red Nails”, it seems unlikely any such would be a direct series/saga continuation of Blood of the Serpent.