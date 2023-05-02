Crime Fiction Awards News for May 2023

2023 THEAKSTON OLD PECULIER CRIME NOVEL OF THE YEAR

The longlist for the 2023 Theakston old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year has been announced.

The prize was created to celebrate “excellence, originality, and the very best in crime fiction from UK and Irish authors” whose novels were published in paperback during the eligibility period.

The winner receives £3,000 and a handmade, engraved beer barrel provided by Theakston Old Peculier.

The public are now invited to vote for a shortlist of six titles here; voting for that closes May 18. Then the shortlist will be posted and winner voting will open June 15. The prize winner will be revealed July 20.

The Longlist in full:

The Murder Book by Mark Billingham (Little, Brown Book Group; Little Brown)

The Botanist by M.W. Craven (Little, Brown Book Group; Constable)

Into The Dark by Fiona Cummins (Pan Macmillan; Macmillan/Pan)

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (HarperCollins; HarperFiction)

The Locked Room by Elly Griffiths (Quercus)

The Twyford Code by Janice Hallett (Profile Books; Viper)

Bad Actors by Mick Herron (John Murray Press; Baskerville)

The Family Remains by Lisa Jewell (Cornerstone; Century Fiction)

Black Hearts by Doug Johnstone (Orenda Books)

The Lost Man of Bombay by Vaseem Khan (Hodder & Stoughton)

The Last Party by Clare Mackintosh (Little, Brown Book Group; Sphere)

All I Said Was True by Imran Mahmood (Bloomsbury Publishing; Raven Books)

Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister (Penguin Random House; Michael Joseph)

1989 by Val McDermid (Little, Brown Book Group; Little Brown)

The Heretic by Liam McIlvanney (HarperCollins; HarperFiction)

Blue Water by Leonora Nattrass (Profile Books; Viper)

May God Forgive by Alan Parks (Canongate Books)

Truly Darkly Deeply by Victoria Selman (Quercus)

Reputation by Sarah Vaughan (Simon & Schuster)

The It Girl by Ruth Ware (Simon & Schuster)

2023 CWA DAGGER AWARDS

The Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) of the United Kingdom announced the longlist for the 2023 CWA Dagger Awards on April 22.

GOLD DAGGER

This award is for the best crime novel by an author of any nationality.

Oxblood by Tom Benn

Shoot the Moonlight Out by William Boyle

The Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith

The Kingdoms of the Savannah by George Dawes Green

The Lost Man of Bombay by Vaseem Khan

The Bookseller of Inverness by SG Maclean

A Killing in November by Simon Mason

The Clockwork Girl by Anna Mazzola

The Winter Guest by William Ryan

A Killing Rain by Faye Snowdon

The Bone Road by NE Solomons

The Silent Brother by Simon Van der Velde



IAN FLEMING STEEL DAGGER

Eligible books in this category are thrillers set in any period and include, but are not limited to, spy fiction, psychological thrillers and action/adventure stories.

Opera by Julie Anderson

A Kiss After Dying by Ashok Banker

Take Your Breath Away by Linwood Barclay

Seventeen by John Brownlow

The Match by Harlan Coben

The Botanist by MW Craven

Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney

The Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith

Alias Emma by Ava Glass

A Loyal Traitor by Tim Glister

Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka

May God Forgive by Alan Parks

JOHN CREASEY (NEW BLOOD) DAGGER

This award is for the best crime novel by a first-time author of any nationality.

A Good Day to Die by Amen Alonge

Better the Blood by Michael Bennett

Breaking by Amanda Cassidy

Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor

The Local by Joey Hartstone

The Truth Will Out by Rosemary Hennigan

London in Black by Jack Lutz

Dirt Town by Hayley Scrivenor

No Country for Girls by Emma Styles

Nobody But Us by Laure Van Rensburg

Outback by Patricia Wolf

The Partisan by Patrick Worrall

HISTORICAL DAGGER

This award is for the best historical crime novel, set in any period up to 50 years prior to the year in which the award will be made.

The Darkest Sin by DV Bishop

Blackstone Fell by Martin Edwards

Two Storm Wood by Philip Gray

The Lost Diary of Samuel Pepys by Jack Jewers

The Bookseller of Inverness by SG MacLean

The Clockwork Girl by Anna Mazzola

Death at the Dolphin by Gretta Mulrooney

The Homes by JB Mylet

The Bangalore Detectives Club by Harini Nagendra

Blue Water by Leonora Nattrass

Hear No Evil by Sarah Smith

The Mushroom Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu



ALCS GOLD DAGGER FOR NON-FICTION

This award is for any non-fiction work on a crime-related theme by an author of any nationality.

The Poisonous Solicitor by Stephen Bates

Dead in the Water by Matthew Campbell & Kit Chellel

What We Fear Most by Ben Cave

Scandal at Dolphin Square by Simon Danczuk & Daniel Smith

The Life of Crime by Martin Edwards

Unlawful Killings by Wendy Joseph

Tremors In The Blood by Amit Katwala

To Hunt a Killer by Julie Mackay & Robert Murphy

The Real Special Relationship by Michael Smith

The Life Inside by Andy West

About A Son by David Whitehouse

Stitched Up by Shahed Yousaf

CRIME FICTION IN TRANSLATION DAGGER

This award is for a crime novel not originally written in English and which has been translated into English for UK publication.

Good Reasons to Die, by Morgan Audic (tr Sam Taylor)

The Red Notebook, by Michel Bussi (tr Vineet Lal)

Even the Darkest Night by Javier Cercas (tr Anne Mclean)

Bad Kids by Zijin Chen, (tr Michelle Deeter)

Impossible, by Erri De Luca (tr NS Thompson)

Femicide by Pascal Engman (tr Michael Gallagher)

The Bleeding by Johana Gustawsson (tr David Warriner)

The Corpse Flower by Anne Mette Hancock (tr Tara Chace)

The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (tr Adriana Hunter)

The Dark Flood by Deon Meyer (tr KL Seggers)

The Tattoo Murder by Akimitsu Takagi (tr Deborah Boehm)

Lady Joker by Kaoru Takamura (tr Allison Markin Powell & Marie Iida)

SHORT STORY DAGGER

This award is for any crime short story first published in the UK in English in a publication that pays for contributions, or broadcast in the UK in return for payment.

The Disappearance by Leigh Bardugo – In ‘ Marple ’

’ The Tears of Venus by Victoria and Delilah Dowd – In ‘ Unlocked ’

’ Strawberry Moon by John Grisham – In ‘ Sparring Partners ’

’ Clout Chaser by Rachel Howzell Hall

The Beautiful Game by Sanjida Kay

Paradise Lost by Abir Mukherjee

Death In Darjeeling by Vaseem Khan – In ‘ The Perfect Crime ’

’ Just One More by Laura Lippman – In ‘ Seasonal Work & Other Killer Stories ’

’ Auld Bride by Judith O’Reilly – In ‘ Gone ’

’ The Lake House by Ferdinand von Schirach – In ‘ Punishment ’ (tr: Katharina Hall)

’ (tr: Katharina Hall) Runaway Blues by C J Tudor – In ‘ A Sliver of Darkness ’

’ Cast A Long Shadow by Hazell Ward – In ‘Cast A Long Shadow’

PUBLISHERS’ DAGGER

This prestigious Dagger is awarded annually to the Best Crime and Mystery Publisher of the Year.

Bitter Lemon Press

Bookouture

Canelo

Harper Fiction

Hodder & Stoughton

Mantle

Michael Joseph

Raven

Pushkin Vertigo

Quercus

Simon & Schuster

Viper

DAGGER IN THE LIBRARY

The Dagger in the Library is a prize for a body of work by an established crime writer who has long been popular with borrowers from libraries, and who has supported libraries and their users.

Ben Aaronovitch

Sophie Hannah

Mick Herron

Erin Kelly

Angela Marsons

Brian McGilloway

Tim Weaver

DIAMOND DAGGER

Awarded every year to an author whose crime-writing career has been marked by sustained excellence, and who has made a significant contribution to the genre. Votes from CWA members go forward to be deliberated on by an independent panel. This year’s recipient is:

Walter Mosley

2023 MARGERY ALLINGHAM SHORT MYSTERY COMPETITION

The Crime Writers Association also has announced the longlist for the 2023 Margery Allingham Short Mystery Competition.

The international competition is open to short stories of up to 3,500 words that have not been previously published anywhere, or shortlisted for this competition.

Off the Rails – Cailey Barker

The Mitcham Manor Inquiry – Antony M Brown

The Note – Tim Butterworth

Confession – Ajay Chowdhury

Unlucky for Some – Charlie Cochrane

The Key – Christine Curran

The Midwinter Murders – Robert Grossmith

How to Catch a Bullet in a Plate – Judith O’Reilly

Huitzilopochtli – Eugene O’Toole

Carême and the Crime of the Century – Emma Seaman

The Fifth Element – Mark Thielman

The Breast Band Murder – Norman Thomas

2022 ELLERY QUEEN MYSTERY MAGAZINE READER AWARDS

The winners of the 2022 Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine Reader Awards have been posted.

W. Edward Blain — “The Secret Sharer” (July/August 2022)

Doug Allyn — “Blind Baseball” (May/June 2022)

Anna Scotti — “Schrödinger, Cat” (March/April 2022)

[Thanks to Cora Buhlert for these stories.]