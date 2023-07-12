2023 Emmy Nominations

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were revealed July 12. The complete list of nominees is here.

There are more than 20,000 voting members of the Television Academy and this year’s nominations marked the highest voter participation in Emmy history.

Succession holds this year’s top spot with 27 nominations. A program of genre interest, The Last of Us, scored the second most nominations, 24.

Other genre programs with multiple nominations include Wednesday (12), The Mandalorian (9), Andor (8), House of the Dragon (8), Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (7), The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power (6), Stranger Things (6), Obi-Wan Kenobi (5), What We Do in the Shadows (4), Ms. Marvel (3), and Star Trek: Picard (2).