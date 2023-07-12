2023 Ringo Awards Finalists

The 2023 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards final ballot has been released. The nominees were selected by the combined efforts of jury and public voting.
Final ballot voting is restricted to comic book industry creative community — anyone involved in and credited with creating comics professionally.
In addition to Final Ballot categories, both Fan-Only Favorites from the nomination ballot and Hero Initiative Awards (The Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award and The Dick Giordano Humanitarian Award) will be presented at the Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards ceremony the evening of September 9 as part of The Baltimore Comic-Con.
Best Cartoonist (Writer/Artist)
- Kate Beaton
- Wes Craig
- Alexis Deacon
- Jenny Jinya
- Snailords
- Stan Sakai
- Zoe Thorogood
Best Writer
- Ed Brubaker
- Anthony Del Col
- Drew Edwards
- Scott Snyder
- Brian K. Vaughan
Best Artist or Penciller
- Fahmida Azim
- Kate Flynn
- Molly Mendoza
- Nicola Scott
- Evan “Doc” Shaner
Best Inker
- Gigi Baldassini
- Scott Hanna
- Sandra Hope
- Klaus Janson
- Mark Morales
Best Letterer
- Justin Birch
- Jerome Gagnon
- Todd Klein
- Micah Myers
- Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou
- Stan Sakai
Best Colorist
- Daniela Barisone
- Jordie Bellaire
- Chris O’Halloran
- Jacob Phillips
- Dave Stewart
- Ellie Wright
Best Cover Artist
- Wylie Beckert
- Jason Muhr
- Bryan Silverbax
- Greg Smallwood
- JH Williams III
Best Series
- Fractured Shards, Comics2Movies
- Parker Girls, Abstract Studios
- Saga, Image Comics
- Season of the Bruja, Oni Press
- Something is Killing the Children, BOOM! Studios
Best Single Issue or Story
- 88 Days of Hell: One Ukrainian Man’s Experience in the Russian Filtration, Insider
- A Hunter’s Tale, Elephant Eater Comics
- Finding Batman, DC Comics
- Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, Oni Press
- Punisher #1, Marvel Comics
- Thieves, Nobrow
- You Were My Joker That Night, Anatola Howard
Best Original Graphic Novel
- Chivalry, Dark Horse Comics
- Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, Drawn & Quarterly
- It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth, Image Comics
- Tokyo Rose—Zero Hour: A Japanese American Woman’s Persecution and Ultimate Redemption After World War II, Tuttle Publishing
- Twilight Custard, Ghostpod Publishing
Best Anthology
- Cthulu Invades Wonderland, Orange Cone Productions
- Lower Your Sights, Mad Cave Studios
- The Silver Coin, Image Comics
- Voices That Count, IDW Publishing
- Young Men in Love, A Wave Blue World
Best Humor Comic
- Breaking Cat News, GoComics
- Crash and Troy, A Wave Blue World
- Grumpy Monkey: Who Threw That?, Random House Children’s Books
- The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Z2 Comics
- Little Tunny’s Snail Diaries, Silver Sprocket
- My Bad, AHOY Comics
- Revenge of the Librarians, Drawn & Quarterly
- Whatzit, Heavy Metal
Best Webcomic
- 88 Days of Hell: One Ukrainian Man’s Experience in the Russian Filtration, Inisder
- The All-Nighter, Comixology Originals
- The Guy Upstairs, WEBTOON
- I Love Yoo, WEBTOON
- Lore Olympus, WEBTOON
- Offside: I Was a Pro Football Player. I Was Tricked into Going to Qatar to Work Construction, Insider
- You Were My Joker That Night, Anatola Howard
Best Humor Webcomic
- Background Noise, backgroundnoisecomic.com
- Evil Inc., evil-inc.com
- Finding Fiends, WEBTOON
- Live with Yourself!, WEBTOON
- Vampire Husband, WEBTOON
Best Non-fiction Comic Work
- 88 Days of Hell: One Ukrainian Man’s Experience in the Russian Filtration, Insider
- A Game for Swallows Expanded Edition, Graphic Universe – Lerner Publishing Group
- Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, Drawn & Quarterly
- I’m Still Alive, Archaia – BOOM! Studios
- Just Another Meat-Eating Dirtbag, Street Noise Books
- Radium Girls, Iron Circus Comics
- The Third Person, Drawn & Quarterly
Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel
- The Aquanaut. Scholastic Graphix
- Frizzy, First Second Books
- The Ghoul Agency, Action Lab Entertainment
- Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, Oni Press
- Kaya, Image Comics
- PAWS: Gabby Gets It Together, Razorbill Books, Penguin Random House
- Punk Taco 2, Adam Wallenta Entertainment
- Tin Man, Abrams ComicArts
Best Presentation in Design
- Beneath an Alien Sky, Rocketship Entertainment
- Best of EC Stories Artisan Edition, IDW Publishing
- Richard Stark’s Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, IDW Publishing
- Ronan and the Endless Sea of Stars, Abrams ComicArts
- Sara Deluxe Hardcover, TKO Studios
