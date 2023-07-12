2023 Ringo Awards Finalists

The 2023 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards final ballot has been released. The nominees were selected by the combined efforts of jury and public voting.

Final ballot voting is restricted to comic book industry creative community — anyone involved in and credited with creating comics professionally.

In addition to Final Ballot categories, both Fan-Only Favorites from the nomination ballot and Hero Initiative Awards (The Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award and The Dick Giordano Humanitarian Award) will be presented at the Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards ceremony the evening of September 9 as part of The Baltimore Comic-Con.

Best Cartoonist (Writer/Artist)

Kate Beaton

Wes Craig

Alexis Deacon

Jenny Jinya

Snailords

Stan Sakai

Zoe Thorogood

Best Writer

Ed Brubaker

Anthony Del Col

Drew Edwards

Scott Snyder

Brian K. Vaughan

Best Artist or Penciller

Fahmida Azim

Kate Flynn

Molly Mendoza

Nicola Scott

Evan “Doc” Shaner

Best Inker

Gigi Baldassini

Scott Hanna

Sandra Hope

Klaus Janson

Mark Morales

Best Letterer

Justin Birch

Jerome Gagnon

Todd Klein

Micah Myers

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Stan Sakai

Best Colorist

Daniela Barisone

Jordie Bellaire

Chris O’Halloran

Jacob Phillips

Dave Stewart

Ellie Wright

Best Cover Artist

Wylie Beckert

Jason Muhr

Bryan Silverbax

Greg Smallwood

JH Williams III

Best Series

Fractured Shards, Comics2Movies

Parker Girls, Abstract Studios

Saga, Image Comics

Season of the Bruja, Oni Press

Something is Killing the Children, BOOM! Studios

Best Single Issue or Story

88 Days of Hell: One Ukrainian Man’s Experience in the Russian Filtration, Insider

A Hunter’s Tale, Elephant Eater Comics

Finding Batman, DC Comics

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, Oni Press

Punisher #1, Marvel Comics

Thieves, Nobrow

You Were My Joker That Night, Anatola Howard

Best Original Graphic Novel

Chivalry, Dark Horse Comics

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, Drawn & Quarterly

It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth, Image Comics

Tokyo Rose—Zero Hour: A Japanese American Woman’s Persecution and Ultimate Redemption After World War II, Tuttle Publishing

Twilight Custard, Ghostpod Publishing

Best Anthology

Cthulu Invades Wonderland, Orange Cone Productions

Lower Your Sights, Mad Cave Studios

The Silver Coin, Image Comics

Voices That Count, IDW Publishing

Young Men in Love, A Wave Blue World

Best Humor Comic

Breaking Cat News, GoComics

Crash and Troy, A Wave Blue World

Grumpy Monkey: Who Threw That?, Random House Children’s Books

The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Z2 Comics

Little Tunny’s Snail Diaries, Silver Sprocket

My Bad, AHOY Comics

Revenge of the Librarians, Drawn & Quarterly

Whatzit, Heavy Metal

Best Webcomic

88 Days of Hell: One Ukrainian Man’s Experience in the Russian Filtration, Inisder

The All-Nighter, Comixology Originals

The Guy Upstairs, WEBTOON

I Love Yoo, WEBTOON

Lore Olympus, WEBTOON

Offside: I Was a Pro Football Player. I Was Tricked into Going to Qatar to Work Construction, Insider

You Were My Joker That Night, Anatola Howard

Best Humor Webcomic

Background Noise, backgroundnoisecomic.com

Evil Inc., evil-inc.com

Finding Fiends, WEBTOON

Live with Yourself!, WEBTOON

Vampire Husband, WEBTOON

Best Non-fiction Comic Work

88 Days of Hell: One Ukrainian Man’s Experience in the Russian Filtration, Insider

A Game for Swallows Expanded Edition, Graphic Universe – Lerner Publishing Group

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, Drawn & Quarterly

I’m Still Alive, Archaia – BOOM! Studios

Just Another Meat-Eating Dirtbag, Street Noise Books

Radium Girls, Iron Circus Comics

The Third Person, Drawn & Quarterly

Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel

The Aquanaut. Scholastic Graphix

Frizzy, First Second Books

The Ghoul Agency, Action Lab Entertainment

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, Oni Press

Kaya, Image Comics

PAWS: Gabby Gets It Together, Razorbill Books, Penguin Random House

Punk Taco 2, Adam Wallenta Entertainment

Tin Man, Abrams ComicArts

Best Presentation in Design

Beneath an Alien Sky, Rocketship Entertainment

Best of EC Stories Artisan Edition, IDW Publishing

Richard Stark’s Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, IDW Publishing

Ronan and the Endless Sea of Stars, Abrams ComicArts

Sara Deluxe Hardcover, TKO Studios