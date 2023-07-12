2023 Scribe Award Nominees

The International Association of Media Tie-in Writers president Jonathan Maberry today announced the nominees for the Scribe Awards for superior works published in 2022.

The IAMTW’s Scribe Awards honor licensed works that tie in with other media such as television, movies, gaming, or comic books.

The winners will be announced at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21.

SPECULATIVE

League of Legends Ruination by Anthony Reynolds

Marvel Crisis Protocol Shadow Avengers by Carrie Harris

Star Trek Original Series Harm’s Way by David Mack

Star Trek Strange New Worlds High Country by John Jackson Miller

World of Warcraft Sylvanas by Christie Golden

GENERAL/ADAPTED NOVEL

Black Cat: Discord by Cath Lauria

Doctor Who: The Fires of Pompeii by James Moran

Murder She Wrote: Death on the Emerald Isle by Terrie Moran

The Legend of the Five Rings: The Flower Path by Josh Reynolds

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Firewall by James Swallow

GRAPHIC NOVEL

Drawing of Cards by Paul Cornell

Kolchak the Night Stalker by David Avallone, Rodney Barnes, Jonathan Maberry, Gabriel Hardman, Peter David, James Aquilone, R. C. Matheson, Nancy A. Collins, Kim Newman, James Chambers, Tim Waggoner, & Steve Niles

Spectrum, the Worlds of Gerry Anderson by Steve Tanner

The Mighty Nein Origins–Yasha Nydoorin by Cecil Castellucci

YA/MG

Squirrel Girl Universe by Tristan Palmgren

Star Trek Prodigy: A Dangerous Trade by Cassandra Rose Clarke

Star Wars: The High Republic – Quest for the Hidden City by George Mann

The Mystery of Lucy Wilson: Memories of the Future by George Ivanoff

Tower of Nerek by David Guymer

AUDIO

Doctor Who – Peake Season by Lizbeth Myles

Previously Next Time Parts 1 and 2 by James Moran

Doctor Who – The War Doctor Begins – He Who Fights Monsters by R. Valentine

Doctor Who Albie’s Angels by Roy Gill

Tom Clancy’s Firewall by Paul Cornell and Sebastian Baczkiewic