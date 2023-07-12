2023 Scribe Award Nominees

The International Association of Media Tie-in Writers president Jonathan Maberry today announced the nominees for the Scribe Awards for superior works published in 2022.
The IAMTW’s Scribe Awards honor licensed works that tie in with other media such as television, movies, gaming, or comic books.
The winners will be announced at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21.
SPECULATIVE
- League of Legends Ruination by Anthony Reynolds
- Marvel Crisis Protocol Shadow Avengers by Carrie Harris
- Star Trek Original Series Harm’s Way by David Mack
- Star Trek Strange New Worlds High Country by John Jackson Miller
- World of Warcraft Sylvanas by Christie Golden
GENERAL/ADAPTED NOVEL
- Black Cat: Discord by Cath Lauria
- Doctor Who: The Fires of Pompeii by James Moran
- Murder She Wrote: Death on the Emerald Isle by Terrie Moran
- The Legend of the Five Rings: The Flower Path by Josh Reynolds
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Firewall by James Swallow
GRAPHIC NOVEL
- Drawing of Cards by Paul Cornell
- Kolchak the Night Stalker by David Avallone, Rodney Barnes, Jonathan Maberry, Gabriel Hardman, Peter David, James Aquilone, R. C. Matheson, Nancy A. Collins, Kim Newman, James Chambers, Tim Waggoner, & Steve Niles
- Spectrum, the Worlds of Gerry Anderson by Steve Tanner
- The Mighty Nein Origins–Yasha Nydoorin by Cecil Castellucci
YA/MG
- Squirrel Girl Universe by Tristan Palmgren
- Star Trek Prodigy: A Dangerous Trade by Cassandra Rose Clarke
- Star Wars: The High Republic – Quest for the Hidden City by George Mann
- The Mystery of Lucy Wilson: Memories of the Future by George Ivanoff
- Tower of Nerek by David Guymer
AUDIO
- Doctor Who – Peake Season by Lizbeth Myles
- Previously Next Time Parts 1 and 2 by James Moran
- Doctor Who – The War Doctor Begins – He Who Fights Monsters by R. Valentine
- Doctor Who Albie’s Angels by Roy Gill
- Tom Clancy’s Firewall by Paul Cornell and Sebastian Baczkiewic
