2023 Hugo Finalists

The Chengdu Worldcon committee today posted the finalists for the 2023 Hugo Awards.

Astounding Award for Best New Writer

· Travis Baldtree

· Naseem Jamnia

· Isabel J Kim*

· Maijia Liu

· Everina Maxwell*

· Weimu Xin*

* – finalist in their 2nd year of eligibility



Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book

· Akata Woman (The Nsibidi Scripts), by Nnedi Okorafor (Viking Books for Young Readers)

· Bloodmarked, by Tracy Deonn (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

· Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak, by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen/Titan Books)

· The Golden Enclaves, by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

· In the Serpents Wake, by Rachel Hartman (Random House Books for Young Readers)

· Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods, by Catherynne M. Valente (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

Best Fan Artist

· Iain Clark

· Richard Man

· Laya Rose

· Alison Scott

· España Sheriff

· Orion Smith

Best Fan Writer

· Chris M. Barkley

· Bitter Karella

· Arthur Liu

· RiverFlow

· Jason Sanford

· Örjan Westin

Best Fancast

· Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe, produced by Jonathan Strahan

· Hugo, Girl!, by Haley Zapal, Amy Salley, Lori Anderson, and Kevin Anderson

· Hugos There, by Seth Heasley

· Kalanadi, created and presented by Rachel

· Octothorpe, by John Coxon, Alison Scott, and Liz Batty

· Worldbuilding for Masochists, by Cass Morris, Rowenna Miller, Marshall Ryan Maresca

Best Fanzine

· Chinese Academic SF Express, by Latssep and Tianluo_Qi

· Galactic Journey, by Gideon Marcus, Janice Marcus, Tammi Bozich, Erica Frank, Arel Lucas, and Mark Yon

· Journey Planet, by Regina Kanyu Wang, Yen Ooi, Arthur Liu, Jean Martin, Erin Underwood, Steven H Silver, Pádraig Ó Méalóid and their other co-editors

· Nerds of a Feather, by Roseanna Pendlebury, Arturo Serrano, Paul Weimer, Adri Joy, Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, G. Brown

· Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog, by Olav Rokne and Amanda Wakaruk

· Zero Gravity Newspaper, by RiverFlow and Ling Shizhen

Best Semiprozine

· Escape Pod, Co-editors Mur Lafferty & Valerie Valdes; Assistant editors Benjamin C. Kinney & Premee Mohamed, host Tina Connolly, Producers Summer Brooks and Adam Pracht

· FIYAH, edited by the entire FIYAH team

· khōréō, edited by team khōréō

· PodCastle, Co-Editors Shingai Njeri Kagunda and Eleanor R. Wood; Assistant Editor Sofia Barker; Host Matt Dovey; Audio Producers Peter Adrian Behravesh, Devin Martin, and Eric Valdes

· Strange Horizons, edited by The Strange Horizons Editorial Team

· Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief: Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing/poetry editor Chimedum Ohaegbu; managing editor Monte Lin; nonfiction editor Meg Elison; podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

Best Professional Artist

· Sija Hong

· Kuri Huang

· Paul Lewin

· Alyssa Winans

· Jian Zhang

· Enzhe Zhao

Best Editor, Long Form

· Ruoxi Chen

· Lindsey Hall

· Lee Harris

· Sarah Peed

· Huan Yan

· Haijun Yao

Best Editor, Short Form

· Scott H. Andrews

· Neil Clarke

· Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki

· Sheree Renée Thomas

· Xu Wang

· Feng Yang

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

· Andor: “One Way Out”, written by Beau Willimon, Tony Gilroy, and George Lucas, directed by Toby Haynes (Lucasfilm)

· Andor: “Rix Road”, written by Tony Gilroy and George Lucas, directed by Benjamin Caron (Lucasfilm)

· The Expanse: “Babylon’s Ashes”, written by Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, Naren Shankar, directed by Breck Eisner (Alcon Entertainment)

· For All Mankind: “Stranger in a Strange Land”, written by Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, directed by Craig Zisk (Tall Ship Productions/Sony Pictures Television)

· She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Whose Show is This?”, written by Jessica Gao, Francesca Gailes, and Jacqueline Gailes, directed by Kat Coiro (Marvel Entertainment)

· Stranger Things: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”, written by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, and Paul Dichter, directed by Shawn Levy (21 Laps Entertainment)

Best Dramatic Presentation，Long Form

· Avatar: The Way of Water, screenplay by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, directed by James Cameron (Lightstorm Entertainment / TSG Entertainment II)

· Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, screenplay by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, directed by Ryan Coogler (Marvel Studios)

· Everything Everywhere All at Once, screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert (IAC Films / Gozie AGBO)

· Nope, written by Jordan Peele, directed by Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures / Monkeypaw Productions)

· Severance (Season 1), written by Dan Erickson, Anna Ouyang Moench et al., directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle (Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season)

· Turning Red, screenplay by Julia Cho and Domee Shi, directed by Domee Shi (Walt Disney Studios / Pixar Animation Studios)

Best Related Work

· Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, by Kyle Buchanan (William Morrow)

· Buffalito World Outreach Project, by Lawrence M. Schoen (Paper Golem LLC)

· Chinese Science Fiction, An Oral History, Volume 1, by Yang Feng (Chengdu Times Press)

· “The Ghost of Workshops Past”, by S.L. Huang (Tordotcom)

· Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir, by Wil Wheaton (William Morrow)

· Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes, by Rob Wilkins (Doubleday)

Best Graphic Story or Comic

· Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams, by Bartosz Sztybor, Filipe Andrade, Alessio Fioriniello, Roman Titov, Krzysztof Ostrowski (Dark Horse Books)

· DUNE: The Official Movie Graphic Novel, by Lilah Sturges, Drew Johnson, Zid (Legendary Comics)

· Monstress vol. 7: Devourer, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Image Comics)

· Once & Future Vol 4: Monarchies in the UK, by Kieron Gillen / Dan Mora (BOOM! Studios)

· Saga, Vol. 10, by Brian K. Vaughan, Fiona Staples, Fonografiks (Image Comics)

· Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Matheus Lopes (DC Comics)

Best Series

· Children of Time Series, by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Pan Macmillan/Orbit)

· The Founders Trilogy, by Robert Jackson Bennett (Del Rey)

· The Locked Tomb, by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)

· October Daye, by Seanan McGuire (DAW)

· Rivers of London, by Ben Aaronovich (Orion)

· The Scholomance, by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

Best Short Story

· “D.I.Y.”, by John Wiswell (Tordotcom, August 2022)

· “On the Razor’s Edge”, by Jiang Bo (Science Fiction World, January 2022)

· “Rabbit Test”, by Samantha Mills (Uncanny Magazine, November-December 2022)

· “Resurrection”, by Ren Qing (Future Fiction/Science Fiction World, December 2022)

· “The White Cliff”, by Lu Ban (Science Fiction World, May 2022)

· “Zhurong on Mars”, by Regina Kanyu Wang (Frontiers, September 2022)

Best Novelette

· “The Difference Between Love and Time”, by Catherynne M. Valente (Someone in Time: Tales of Time-Crossed Romance, Solaris)

· “A Dream of Electric Mothers”, by Wole Talabi (Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction, Tordotcom)

· “If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You”, by John Chu (Uncanny Magazine, July-August 2022)

· “Murder By Pixel: Crime and Responsibility in the Digital Darkness”, by S.L. Huang (Clarkesworld, December 2022)

· “The Space-Time Painter”, by Hai Ya (Galaxy’s Edge, April 2022)

· “We Built This City”, by Marie Vibbert (Clarkesworld, June 2022)

Best Novella

· Even Though I Knew the End, by C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)

· Into the Riverlands, by Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)

· A Mirror Mended, by Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)

· Ogres, by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Solaris)

· What Moves the Dead, by T. Kingfisher (Tor Nightfire)

· Where the Drowned Girls Go, by Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)

Best Novel

· The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

· The Kaiju Preservation Society, by John Scalzi (Tor Books)

· Legends & Lattes, by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)

· Nona the Ninth, by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)

· Nettle & Bone, by T. Kingfisher (Tor Books)

· The Spare Man, by Mary Robinette Kowal (Tor Books)