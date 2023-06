2023 ITW Thriller Awards

The International Thriller Writers announced the 2023 Thriller Awards at ThrillerFest XVIII on Saturday, June 3 in New York City.

BEST HARDCOVER NOVEL

Sundial, by Catriona Ward (Macmillan)

BEST AUDIOBOOK

Things We Do in the Dark, by Jennifer Hillier; narrated by Carla Vega (Macmillan Audio)

BEST FIRST NOVEL

The Resemblance, by Lauren Nossett (Flatiron)

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL NOVEL

The Housemaid, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

BEST SHORT STORY

“Stockholm,” by Catherine Steadman (Amazon Original Stories)

BEST YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

Daughter, by Kate McLaughlin (Wednesday)

BEST E-BOOK ORIGINAL NOVEL

The Couple at Causeway Cottage, by Diane Jeffrey (HarperCollins)

Two other awards were presented at ThrillerFest:

2023 THRILLERMASTER LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Charlaine Harris

Walter Mosley

2023 THRILLER LEGEND AWARD

Minotaur Books