2023 Rhysling Award Longlists

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association (SFPA) has posted the Rhysling Award Long Lists of poems published in 2022. Juries for the long and short categories will now take these lists and narrow them down to 50 for the short category and 25 for the long category. The selected poems will appear in the 2022 Rhysling Anthology and will be on the ballot for SFPA members to vote on.

The jury will have their selections made no later than April 30. The Anthology will be sent shortly after that date, and voting will begin July 1.



SHORT POEMS (105 nominated poems)

After the Quest is Over • Lisa Timpf • Eye to the Telescope 46

Air Born • Brian U. Garrison • Corvid Queen, November 18

Angels • Frances Skene • Polar Starlight 6

Anima • Thomas Zimmerman • Pages Literary Journal, November 9

Animal House Speech • Dave Chandler • Failed Haiku 83

Anodized Titanium • Mary Soon Lee • Eye to the Telescope 44

Aswang Shaman Communing with Diwata for the First Time • Vince Gotera • Eye to the Telescope 46

Australopithecus • Jessica Lucci • How To Steal A Purse, April

bathroom chatter • Matteo L. Cerilli • Augur 5.2

Beneath Everything The Future Still Exists • Maggie Chirdo • Little Blue Marble: Warmer Worlds, ed. Katrina Archer (Ganache Media)

The Best Ambassadors • Adele Gardner • Felis Futura: An Anthology of Future Cats, ed. CB Droege (Manawaker Studio)

Big Brother, Little Brother, and the Sea • Geneve Flynn • Space & Time Magazine 142

Biophilia • Sarah Grey • Strange Horizons, Fund Drive

Bitch Moon • Sarah Grey • Nightmare Magazine 118

Bla Jungfrun • Deborah L. Davitt • Strange Horizons, September 26

Black Pastoral: On Mars • Ariana Benson • Paranoid Tree 17

Blond Date in a Laundromat • Mary Turzillo • Best of 22 (Ohio Poetry Association)

Bone November • Sandra Kasturi • The New Quarterly 164

Cassandra as Climate Scientist • Jeannine Hall Gailey • California Quarterly 48:4

The Closest Traitor • Richard Magahiz • Mobius: The Journal of Social Change 33:2

A Creation Myth • John C. Mannone • Songs of Eretz, Spring

Cursed • Lee Murray • The Gargoylicon: Imaginings and Images of the Gargoyle in Literature and Art, ed. Frank Coffman (Mind’s Eye Publications)

Dark Neighborhood • Cindy O’Quinn • Chiral Mad 5

Dead in Orange Red • Jamal Hodge • Monthly Musings, May 9

Derelict Dreams • Bruce Boston • Dreams and Nightmares 121

Dinner Plans with Baba Yaga • Stephanie M. Wytovich • Into the Forest: Tales of the Baba Yaga, ed. Lindy Ryan (Black Spot Books)

Domestic Tranquility • Brian U. Garrison • Radon Journal 2

Doppelganger • James Arthur Anderson • The Horror Zine, Fall

Draft • Lavina Blossom • Riddled with Arrows 5.4

The Epidemic of Shrink-Ray-Gun Violence Plaguing Our Schools Must End • Pedro Iniguez • Star*Line 45.3

Equus Aloft • Sterling Warner • Otoliths, February

Exulansis • Silvatiicus Riddle • Liquid Imagination 51

Fall Thunder • Michael Lee Johnson • Aphelion 278

Field Notes from the Anthropocene • Priya Chand • Nightmare Magazine 116

First Contact • Lisa Timpf • Eye to the Telescope 44

Fracking-lution • Linda D. Addison • Hybrid: Misfits, Monsters and Other Phenomena, eds. Donald Armfield & Maxwell I. Gold (Hybrid Sequence Media)

The Gargoyle • Amelia Gorman • The Gargoylicon: Imaginings and Images of the Gargoyle in Literature and Art, ed. Frank Coffman (Mind’s Eye Publications)

Gosh, It’s Too Beautiful to Exist Briefly in a Parallel Planet • Nwuguru Chidiebere Sullivan • Strange Horizons, November 21

Harold and the Blood-Red Crayon • Jennifer Crow • Star*Line 45.1

Helianthus • Eva Papasoulioti • Solarpunk Magazine 5

Hip Gnomes • P S Cottier • AntipodeanSF 291

Hockey Night in Canis Major • Gretchen Tessmer • Kaleidotrope, January

Home from the Wizard Wars • Lyri Ahnam • Silver Blade 54

The Honorable Iris C. Thaumantos, Presiding • Marsheila Rockwell • Musings of the Muses, eds. Heather & S. D. Vassallo (Brigids Gate Press)

How to Build an Altar • Angela Acosta • Halloween SFPA Reading

If I Were Human • Marie Vibbert • Star*Line 45.2

In Stock Images of the Future, Everything is White • Terese Mason Pierre • Uncanny 46

In water • Soonest Nathaniel • Stephen A. DiBiase Poetry Prize 2022 Award Finalists

Intergalactic Baba Yaga • Sandra Lindow • Dreams and Nightmares 122

It’s Not Utopian If There Are No Fat People • Jordan Hirsch • Utopia Science Fiction, December

Jingwei Tries to Fill Up the Sea • Mary Soon Lee • Uncanny Magazine 45

A Lacing of Lavendar • Carina Bissett • HWA Poetry Showcase IX

Laws of Exponents • John Reinhart • NewMyths.com 59

Leda Goes To The Doctor • Pankaj Khemka • Carmina Magazine, September

Letting Flowers Go • Alexander Etheridge • Liquid Imagination 52

Lines to a Martian • Alfonsina Storni • Asimov’s Science Fiction, November/December

The Long Night • Ryfkah • Eccentric Orbits 3, ed. Wendy Van Camp (Dimensionfold Publishing)

Medea leaves behind a letter • FJ Doucet • Star*Line 45.1

Medusa • Akua Lezli Hope • The New Verse News, November 18

Medusa Bringing Her Children Back Home • Salt • Patreon

MetaGender Machine • Linda D. Addison • Black Fire—This Time, ed. Kim McMillon (Aquarius Press)

Mind Compression • Madhur Anand • Parasitic Oscillations (Random House)

Monitors • David C. Kopaska-Merkel (with Kendall Evans) • Star*Line 45.1

Mother Wicked • Dyani Sabin • Strange Horizons, February 28

Near the end, you mother tells you she’s been seeing someone • Shannon Connor Winward • SFPA Poetry Contest

Necklace • Carolyn Clink • Frost Zone Zine 6

New Planet • Kathy Bailey • Dreams and Nightmares 122

Od’s Bodkin • Colleen Anderson • Space & Time Magazine 142

Old Soldier, New Love • Vince Gotera • Eye To The Telescope 45

On the Limitations of Photographic Evidence in Fairyland • Nicole J. LeBoeuf • Eternal Haunted Summer, Summer Solstice

The Optics of Space Travel • Angela Acosta • Eye to the Telescope 43

Petrichor • Eva Papasoulioti • Utopia Science Fiction, April/May

Pittsburgh Temporal Transfer Station • Alan Ira Gordon • Star*Line 45.2

Please Hold • Anna Remennik • NewMyths.com 58

Pluto is Not a Planet • Jamal Hodge • SavagePlanets 2:3

Pumpkin Ash and Cypress Knees • Katherine Quevedo • Boudin: It Came from the Swamp

Raft of the Medusa • Marge Simon • Silver Blade 53

Reason Why You Can’t Go Out to Play Alone • Victoria Nations • HWA Poetry Showcase IX

Regarding the Memory of Earth • Angela Acosta • Radon Journal 1

Robert Walton’s Penultimate Entry • Michael Hodges • Eye to the Telescope 47

Sabbatical Somewhere Warm • Elizabeth McClellan • Star*Line 45.4

Sector 431B • Jamal Hodge • SavagePlanets 2:3

Shipwrecked • Gretchen Tessmer • The Deadlands 12

Skies over Carson Sink • Joshua Gage • The Space Cadet Science Fiction Review 1

A Spell for Winning Your Personal Injury Lawsuit • Marsheila Rockwell • Dreams and Nightmares 120

Starfall • Melissa Ridley Elmes • Spectral Realms 16

Status Transcript • Lee Murray • A Woman Unbecoming, eds. Rachel A. Brune & Carol Gyzander (Crone Girls Press)

Strange Progeny • Bruce Boston • Hybrid: Misfits, Monsters and Other Phenomena, eds. Donald Armfield & Maxwell I. Gold (Hybrid Sequence Media)

Suburban Pitcher Plant, Sarracenia suburbiana • Jay Sturner • Not One of Us 69

Tamales on Mars • Angela Acosta • The Sprawl Mag, October

Tasted Like Pork • Pankaj Khemka • Ghostlight, Fall

Terrible Truths • Linda D. Addison • Daughter of Sarpedon: A Tempered Tales Collection, eds. Heather & S. D. Vassallo (Brigids Gate Press)

Time Skip • Alyza Taguilaso • The Deadlands 16

Transformation Sequence • Stewart C Baker • JOURN-E, September

The Veil • Anna Cates • Otoliths, February

Villagers • Tim Jones • a fine line, Autumn

Virgin Mary Meteorology • Patricia Gomes • Muddy River Review, Fall/Winter

Warming • Maria Zoccola • Nightmare Magazine 117

The Watcher on the Wall • Rebecca Bratten-Weiss • Reckoning 6

We Don’t Always Have to Toss Her in the Deep End • Jordan Hirsch • The Future Fire 62

Werewolves in Space • Ruth Berman • Dreams and Nightmares 121

What Electrons Read • Mary Soon Lee • Simultaneous Times 31

What the Old Woman Knows • Melissa Ridley Elmes • Listen to Her UNF, March 23

What Wolves Read • Mary Soon Lee • Uppagus 54

While Traveling Through Deep Space Aboard a Generation Ship • Terrie Leigh Relf • The Drabbun Anthology, eds. Francis W. Alexander & t. santitoro (Hiraeth Publishing)

LONG POEMS (69 nominated poems)

Ariadne Threads the Labyrinth • Adele Gardner • Dreams and Nightmares 120

Barn Cats • Adele Gardner • NewMyths.com 60

Beautiful • L. Marie Wood • Under Her Skin, eds. Lindy Ryan & Toni Miller (Black Spot Books)

The Birds Singing in the Rocks • Tristan Beiter • Strange Horizons, October 31

The Bone Tree • Rebecca Buchanan • Not a Princess, but (Yes) There was a Pea, and Other Fairy Tales to Foment Revolution (Jackanapes Press)

CONELRAD 1960 / COVID 2020 • T. D. Walker • Fireside Fiction, June

Corvidae • Sarah Cannavo • Liquid Imagination 50

Crossing Over • Frank Coffman • Liquid Imagination 52

Crow Daughter • Gabriela Avelino • Kaleidotrope, Summer

Dark Matter Resume • Lorraine Schein • A Coup of Owls 8

The Darkness • David E. Cowen • The Hand That Wounds (Weasel Press)

The Dead Palestinian Father • Rasha Abdulhadi • Anathema: Spec from the Margins 15

Debris • Deborah L. Davitt • The Avenue, May 18

Drowning in This Sunken City • Deborah L. Davitt • Strange Horizons, July 3

Eidolon Tetratych • Frank Coffman • Spectral Realms 16

EMDR • Marsheila Rockwell • Unnerving Magazine 17

ex-lovers & other ghosts • Herb Kauderer • Cold & Crisp, eds. Rachael Crawford, Shannon Kauderer, Andy Lee, & Lizette Strait (518 Publishing)

field notes from an investigation into the self • Max Pasakorn • Strange Horizons, August 29

The First 100 Days • John Reinhart • Star*Line 45.3

A Fit Place to Live • David E. Cowen • The Hand That Wounds (Weasel Press)

For You Were Strangers in Egypt • Elizabeth R. McClellan • Nightmare Magazine 122

From the Ninth Brane • John Mannone • Altered Reality Magazine, February

From “Poem without Beginning or End” • Vivek Narayanan • Poetry, May

The Frosty Voyage • Adele Gardner • Eye to the Telescope 46

Georgia Clay Blood • Beatrice Winifred Iker • Fantasy Magazine 80

Ghosting Our Steps • Luke Kernan • Anthropology and Humanism 47:2

Halloween Hearts (for Ray Bradbury) • Adele Gardner • Halloween Hearts (Jackanapes Press)

Herbaceous Citadel • Avra Margariti • The Fairy Tale Magazine, January 4

How to Skin Your Wolf • G. E. Woods • Strange Horizons, December 19

I am the Dragon • Elizabeth Fletcher • Spaceports & Spidersilk, October

If Houses Could Talk • Lori Lopez • The Sirens Call 59

Igbo Landing II • Akua Lezli Hope • Black Fire—This Time, ed. Kim McMillon (Aquarius Press)

In the Mirror’s Gap • Jeff Young • Eccentric Orbits 3, ed. Wendy Van Camp (Dimensionfold Publishing)

Interdimensional Border Town • Lauren Scharhag • Unlikely Stories, August

Like Thunder in My Head • Gerri Leen • The Fairy Tale Magazine, April

Lines of Non-Extension • Janis Anne Rader • Consilience, Autumn

Living in Rubble • Gerri Leen • Eccentric Orbits 3, ed. Wendy Van Camp (Dimensionfold Publishing)

Locks • Colleen Anderson • Abyss & Apex 84

Machine (r)Evolution • Colleen Anderson • Radon Journal 2

The Machines Had Accepted Me For So Long • Angel Leal • Radon Journal 2

Matches • Rebecca Buchanan • Not a Princess, but (Yes) There was a Pea, and Other Fairy Tales to Foment Revolution (Jackanapes Press)

A Message From Her Feline Self, Unborn, to Her Cousin, Whose Ancestors Were Once Wolves • Jessica Cho • Fireside Magazine, March

Mouth of Mirrors • Maxwell I. Gold • Seize the Press, June 14

My Avian Daughter Devours Meteors • Alicia Hilton • Ornithologiae, ed. Mark Beech (Egaeus Press)

My Great-Grandmother’s House • Madalena Daleziou • The Deadlands 11

On Meeting Kari Solmundarson of Burnt Njal on a Ghost Ship • Amelia Gorman • Nonbinary Review 27

One Last Perfect Night • Jill Trade & Joshua St. Claire • The Space Cadet Science Fiction Review 1

Persephone in January: A Chant Royal • LindaAnn LoSchiavo • Carmina Magazine, March

Photographing Sirens • F. J. Bergmann • SFPA Poetry Contest

The Possession • Anna Cates • Otoliths, June

Queen of Cups • Crystal Sidell • The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, November/December

Questing Done Right: The Goblin Market • Elizabeth R. McClellan • Eternal Haunted Summer, Summer Solstice

Resilience • Francesca Gabrielle Hurtado • Reckoning 6

The River God Dreams of Death By Water • Ryu Ando • Abyss & Apex 84

A Rounded Spell • Alessandro Manzetti • Kubrick Rhapsody (Independent Legions Publishing)

Seasonal Meat • Jamal Hodge • Chiral Mad 5

The Second Funeral • Kurt Newton • Synkroniciti 4:1

Spring, When I Met You (Spring, When I Woke) • Gerri Leen • Dreams and Nightmares 121

Team Enrollment • Herb Kauderer • Scifaikuest, November

The Thing About Stars • Avra Magariti • The Saint of Witches (Weasel Press)

Thirteen Ways to Know You Are a Witch • John C. Mannone • Star*Line 45.4

A Tribute to the Ferryman • Ngo Binh Anh Khoa • Eternal Haunted Summer, Winter Solstice

tzedek: the wild hunt • Elisheva Fox • Strange Horizons, November 7

Uncle Louie’s Farm • Skip Leeds • Pages Literary Journal, August 18

Virginia Dare Brooks • Francis Wesley Alexander • The Martian Wave III:1

The Whippoorwill • Lori Lopez • Spectral Realms 16

Who Came from the Woods • Lev Mirov • Strange Horizons, January 3

Wings • Jordan Hirsch • The Fairy Tale Magazine, February

Zombie Pirate Ghost • Michael H. Payne • Silver Blade 54