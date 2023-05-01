2023 Robert E. Howard Awards

The 2023 Robert E. Howard Awards have been announced by the Robert E. Howard Foundation this weekend at Howard Days in Cross Plains, Texas.

THE ATLANTEAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, BOOK

THE VALUSIAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, BOOK (ANTHOLOGY/COLLECTION)

No Nominees

THE HYRKANIAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, ESSAY

THE CIMMERIAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, SCHOLARSHIP (PEER-REVIEWED)

THE VENARIUM—EMERGING SCHOLAR

  • Antonio Marco Collares (Brazilian scholar focusing on Robert E. Howard, involved in many projects)

THE BLACK LOTUS—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, WEB-BASED

THE COSTIGAN—LITERARY ACHIEVEMENT

THE RANKIN—ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

THE BLACK RIVER—SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

THE CROM AWARD

No nominees.

THE BLACK CIRCLE AWARD

  • Fred Blosser

One thought on “2023 Robert E. Howard Awards

