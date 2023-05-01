The 2023 Robert E. Howard Awards have been announced by the Robert E. Howard Foundation this weekend at Howard Days in Cross Plains, Texas.
THE ATLANTEAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, BOOK
- Dennis McHaney (Ed.): Robert E. Howard in the Pulps (Lulu.com):
THE VALUSIAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, BOOK (ANTHOLOGY/COLLECTION)
No Nominees
THE HYRKANIAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, ESSAY
- John Bullard & Bill Cavalier: “‘Is That Robert E. Howard?’: A Look At Two Photographs”
THE CIMMERIAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, SCHOLARSHIP (PEER-REVIEWED)
- Willard M. Oliver: “Howard and Strange Tales”
THE VENARIUM—EMERGING SCHOLAR
- Antonio Marco Collares (Brazilian scholar focusing on Robert E. Howard, involved in many projects)
THE BLACK LOTUS—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, WEB-BASED
- Ståle Gismervik: The World of Robert E. Howard website and associated articles, interviews, and resources hosted there.
THE COSTIGAN—LITERARY ACHIEVEMENT
- Andrew Leman & Sean Branney (writers): Dark Adventure Radio Theatre: The Black Stone
THE RANKIN—ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- Mahmud Asrar – cover/page artist for King Conan #1-6 (Marvel)
THE BLACK RIVER—SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Jason Ray Carney – Editor of The Dark Man, organizer of SpiralCon and the Trigon Awards, promoted Robert E. Howard through a TED Talk and an article in the LA Review of Books – “Reading Sword-and-Sorcery to Make the Present Less Real”
THE CROM AWARD
No nominees.
THE BLACK CIRCLE AWARD
- Fred Blosser
Really happy for Jason Ray Carney who does a lot of great work.