The 2023 Robert E. Howard Awards have been announced by the Robert E. Howard Foundation this weekend at Howard Days in Cross Plains, Texas.

THE ATLANTEAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, BOOK

Dennis McHaney (Ed.): Robert E. Howard in the Pulps (Lulu.com):

THE VALUSIAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, BOOK (ANTHOLOGY/COLLECTION)

No Nominees

THE HYRKANIAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, ESSAY

THE CIMMERIAN—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, SCHOLARSHIP (PEER-REVIEWED)

THE VENARIUM—EMERGING SCHOLAR

Antonio Marco Collares (Brazilian scholar focusing on Robert E. Howard, involved in many projects)

THE BLACK LOTUS—OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT, WEB-BASED

Ståle Gismervik: The World of Robert E. Howard website and associated articles, interviews, and resources hosted there.

THE COSTIGAN—LITERARY ACHIEVEMENT

Andrew Leman & Sean Branney (writers): Dark Adventure Radio Theatre: The Black Stone

THE RANKIN—ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

THE BLACK RIVER—SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

Jason Ray Carney – Editor of The Dark Man, organizer of SpiralCon and the Trigon Awards, promoted Robert E. Howard through a TED Talk and an article in the LA Review of Books – “Reading Sword-and-Sorcery to Make the Present Less Real”

THE CROM AWARD

No nominees.

THE BLACK CIRCLE AWARD

Fred Blosser