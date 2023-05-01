Ben Bird Person says, “Here’s my cat joy interrupting my reading of Christopher Brown’s Tropic of Kansas (2017).”
Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com
Ben Bird Person says, “Here’s my cat joy interrupting my reading of Christopher Brown’s Tropic of Kansas (2017).”
Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com
Needy cat needs pets. You can read the book later.