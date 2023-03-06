2023 Rondo Awards Nominees

Online voting has begun for the 21st Annual Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards. You’re invited to vote for your favorites in any or all 28 categories. Click the link for instructions and the complete ballot. The deadline to participate is midnight April 23.

(Don’t be shy about voting for the interview with Steve Vertlieb by Mark Mawston from We Belong Dead #31 in the Best Interview category.)

And as a teaser, below are the Best Film and Best TV Presentation nominees.

BEST FILM OF 2022

Includes wide release, video-on-demand and streaming

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

BARBARIAN

THE BATMAN

THE BLACK PHONE

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

BONES AND ALL

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

HALLOWEEN ENDS

MEN

THE MENU

THE MUNSTERS

NOPE

THE NORTHMAN

ORPHAN: FIRST KILL

PINOCCHIO (Del Toro)

PREY

SCREAM

SMILE

TERRIFIER 2

VIOLENT NIGHT

BEST TV PRESENTATION

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, Netflix. Eight episodes of unsettling horrors. ‘The darkness has a way of catching me.’

CHUCKY, Bravo. Can ‘Good Chucky’ be trusted? ‘I am so not dealing with this today.’

FROM, Epix. A creepy forest keeps a town trapped. ‘You got kids, you nail the windows shut.’

INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE, AMC. A reworking of Anne Rice’s universe. ‘So, Mr. du Lac, How long have you been dead?’

THE MIDNIGHT CLUB, Netflix. Terminally ill teens share stories of desire and death. ‘That’s what any of us are at the end. Stories.’

OBI-WAN KENOBI, Disney+. Jedi legend encounters young Skywalkers. ‘When the time comes, he must be trained.’

RISE OF EMPIRES: OTTOMAN, Netflix. In the 15th Century, Mehmed takes on Vlad the Impaler. ‘The city was gripped by hysteria, as if the world was about to end.’

THE SANDMAN, HBO. Neil Gaiman’s melancholy ruler of The Dreaming. ‘What power would Hell have if those imprisoned here were not able to dream of Heaven?’

SEVERANCE, AppleTV+. A workplace enforces its own reality. ‘Quitting would effectively end your life. I mean, in so much as you’ve come to know it.’

STRANGER THINGS, Netflix. Eleven helps defeat the Upside Down, for now. ‘If you touch her again, I will kill you again.’

THE WALKING DEAD, AMC. Final season poses new questions and spinoffs. ‘This isn’t the future my brother wanted. Not what my my mother and dad fought for.’

WEDNESDAY, Netflix. Tim Burton’s take on The Addams Family. ‘Anytime I grow nauseous at the sight of a rainbow, or hear a pop song that makes my ears bleed, I’ll think of you.’

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT, Disney+. Marvel melds comic book hero with classic horror. ‘Tonight it is every hunter for themselves.’

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS, FX. The vampires say farewell to one of their own. ‘How am I gonna eat if I don’t prey on people, dummy?’