2024 Eugie Award

The winner of the 2024 Eugie Foster Memorial Award for Short Fiction was revealed on September 1 at Dragon Con.

The Eugie Award “honors stories that are irreplaceable, that inspire, enlighten, and entertain.”

This is a juried award, that begins with a longlist of nominations coming from publishers and editors, supplemented by choices of select readers. A selection committee of spec fiction fans picks the finalists. The winner is chosen by a panel of judges, and receives a plaque and a $1000 prize. All finalists receive a pin.  

Learn more about Eugie Foster at EugieFoster.com.

[Thanks to Sean CW Korsgaard for the story.]

