The Ignyte Awards Committee today announced the 2024 Ignyte Awards shortlist. The Awards “seek to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of the current and future landscape of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror by recognizing incredible feats in storytelling and outstanding efforts towards inclusivity within the genre.”

The shortlist is derived from 20 BIPOC+ voters made up of SFF community members and previous award winners, of varying genders, sexualities, cultures, disabilities, and locations throughout the world. They are referred to as the Ignyte Awards Committee. The kidlit categories (Young Adult and Middle Grade) each had an additional 5 judges from the age demographics ideally targeted by each of those categories. No active staff members of FIYAH Literary Magazine work with or administer the Ignyte Awards.

The Committee was not limited to selections authored or otherwise created by BIPOC. VPublic voting for the awards is open and will continue until August 31. Public voting on the shortlist does not permit write-in nominations.

This year’s winners will be announced on November 6th.

OUTSTANDING NOVEL: ADULT

for novel-length work (40k words) Works intended for an Adult audience

Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon – Wole Talabi (DAW Books)

The Water Outlaws – S.L. Huang (Tordotcom)

The Saint of Bright Doors – Vajra Chandrasekera (Tordotcom)

To Shape a Dragon’s Breath – Moniquill Blackgoose (Del Rey)

We are the Crisis – Cadwell Turnbull (Blackstone Publishing)

OUTSTANDING NOVEL: YOUNG ADULT

for novel-length (40k+ words) works intended for the young adult audience

I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me – Jamison Shae (Henry Holt & Co.)

That Self-Same Metal – Brittany N. Williams (Harry N. Abrams)

Funeral Songs for Dying Girls – Cherie Dimaline (Tundra Books)

Beholder – Ryan La Sala (PUSH)

Sing Me to Sleep – Gabi Burton (Bloomsbury YA)

OUTSTANDING MIDDLE GRADE

for works intended for the middle grade audience

Abeni’s Song – P. Djèlí Clark (Starscape)

Just a Pinch of Magic – Alechia Dow ‎(Feiwel & Friends)

Keynan Masters and the Peerless Magic Crew – DaVaun Sanders (Inkyard Press)

Lei and the Fire Goddess – Malia Maunakea (Penguin Workshop)

The Sun and the Star – Mark Oshiro, Rick Riordan (Disney Hyperion)

OUTSTANDING NOVELLA

for speculative works ranging from 17,500-39,999 words

OUTSTANDING NOVELETTE

for speculative works ranging from 7,500-17,499 words

OUTSTANDING SHORT STORY

for speculative works ranging from 2,000-7,499 words

OUTSTANDING SPECULATIVE POETRY

CRITICS AWARD

for reviews and analysis of the field of speculative literature

Aigner Loren Wilson

Alex Brown

Archita Mittra

Bookbaddiebri

The Blerd Library

OUTSTANDING FICTION PODCAST

for excellence in audio performance and production for speculative fiction

PodCastle – The Podcastle Team

Old Gods of Appalachia – Steve Shell and Cam Collins

Cast of Wonders – The CoW Team

Simultaneous Times Podcast (Space Cowboy Books)

Levar Burton Reads

OUTSTANDING ARTIST

for contributions in visual speculative storytelling

Rovina Cai

Cathy Kwan

Paul Lewin

Godwin Akpan

Dante Luiz

OUTSTANDING COMICS TEAM

for comics, graphic novels, and sequential storytelling

Whisper of the Woods – Ennun Ana Iurov (Mad Cave)

Brooms – Jasmine Walls, Teo DuVall, Bex Glendining, Ariana Maher (Levine Querido)

Mage and the Endless Unknown – S.J. Miller (Iron Circus Comics)

Kill Your Darlings – Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, Bob Quinn (Image Comics)

Suee and the Strange White Light – Ginger Ly and Molly Park (Abrams Fanfare)

OUTSTANDING ANTHOLOGY/COLLECTED WORKS

Never Whistle at Night – Shane Hawk, Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Vintage)

Night of the Living Queers – Shelly Page and Alex Brown (Wednesday Books)

No One Will Come Back for Us – Premee Mohamed (Undertow Publications)

Out There Screaming – Jordan Peele, John Joseph Adams (Random House)

Who Lost, I Found – Eden Royce (Broken Eye Books)

OUTSTANDING CREATIVE NONFICTION

for works related to the field of speculative fiction

The H Word: The Fear Horror of Change – L. Marie Wood (Nightmare Magazine)

The Magic is in the Roots: Cultural Reconnection Through Magical Realism – Lysz Flo (FIYAH)

Symmetry, Horror, and Identity -Tania Chen (Apparition Lit)

To Every Other Jobu Tupaki After Jamie Lee Curtis’s Oscar Win – Maya Gittelman (Reactor)

The Substitute – Yi Izzy Yu (Unquiet Spirits)

THE EMBER AWARD

for unsung contributions to genre

Sheree Renée Thomas

DaVaun Sanders

Kate Elliott

Kwame Mbalia

A.C. Wise

THE COMMUNITY AWARD

for Outstanding Efforts in Service of Inclusion and Equitable Practice in Genre

