The Ignyte Awards Committee today announced the 2024 Ignyte Awards shortlist. The Awards “seek to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of the current and future landscape of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror by recognizing incredible feats in storytelling and outstanding efforts towards inclusivity within the genre.”
The shortlist is derived from 20 BIPOC+ voters made up of SFF community members and previous award winners, of varying genders, sexualities, cultures, disabilities, and locations throughout the world. They are referred to as the Ignyte Awards Committee. The kidlit categories (Young Adult and Middle Grade) each had an additional 5 judges from the age demographics ideally targeted by each of those categories. No active staff members of FIYAH Literary Magazine work with or administer the Ignyte Awards.
The Committee was not limited to selections authored or otherwise created by BIPOC. VPublic voting for the awards is open and will continue until August 31. Public voting on the shortlist does not permit write-in nominations.
This year’s winners will be announced on November 6th.
OUTSTANDING NOVEL: ADULT
for novel-length work (40k words) Works intended for an Adult audience
- Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon – Wole Talabi (DAW Books)
- The Water Outlaws – S.L. Huang (Tordotcom)
- The Saint of Bright Doors – Vajra Chandrasekera (Tordotcom)
- To Shape a Dragon’s Breath – Moniquill Blackgoose (Del Rey)
- We are the Crisis – Cadwell Turnbull (Blackstone Publishing)
OUTSTANDING NOVEL: YOUNG ADULT
for novel-length (40k+ words) works intended for the young adult audience
- I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me – Jamison Shae (Henry Holt & Co.)
- That Self-Same Metal – Brittany N. Williams (Harry N. Abrams)
- Funeral Songs for Dying Girls – Cherie Dimaline (Tundra Books)
- Beholder – Ryan La Sala (PUSH)
- Sing Me to Sleep – Gabi Burton (Bloomsbury YA)
OUTSTANDING MIDDLE GRADE
for works intended for the middle grade audience
- Abeni’s Song – P. Djèlí Clark (Starscape)
- Just a Pinch of Magic – Alechia Dow (Feiwel & Friends)
- Keynan Masters and the Peerless Magic Crew – DaVaun Sanders (Inkyard Press)
- Lei and the Fire Goddess – Malia Maunakea (Penguin Workshop)
- The Sun and the Star – Mark Oshiro, Rick Riordan (Disney Hyperion)
OUTSTANDING NOVELLA
for speculative works ranging from 17,500-39,999 words
- Off-Time Jive – A.Z. Louise (Neon Hemlock Press)
- Green Fuse Burning – Tiffany Morris (Stelliform Press)
- The Lies of the Ajungo – Moses Ose Utomi (Tordotcom)
- The Mimicking of Known Successes – Malka Older (Tordotcom)
- Sordidez – E.G. Condé (Stelliform Press)
OUTSTANDING NOVELETTE
for speculative works ranging from 7,500-17,499 words
- A Short Biography of a Conscious Chair – Renan Bernardo (Samovar)
- Ivy, Angelica, Bay – C L Polk (Reactor)
- Imagine: Purple-Haired Girl Shooting Down the Moon – Angela Liu (Clarkesworld)
- Spell for Grief and Longing – Eboni J. Dunbar (FIYAH)
- Zhuangzi’s Dream – Cao Baiyu, translated by Stella Jiayue Zhu (Clarkesworld)
OUTSTANDING SHORT STORY
for speculative works ranging from 2,000-7,499 words
- Tantie Merle and the Farmhand 4200 – R.S.A. Garcia (Uncanny)
- Window Boy – Thomas Ha (Clarkesworld)
- A Witch’s Transition In The City Of Ghosts – Oluwatomiwa Ajeigbe (Beneath Ceaseless Skies)
- Lips Like Sugar – Cynthia Gómez (Luna Station Quarterly)
- Thin Ice – Kemi Ashing-Giwa (Clarkesworld)
OUTSTANDING SPECULATIVE POETRY
- Helen after Helen – Rasha Abdulhadi (Apparition Lit Magazine)
- Imported Entry Into An Android Cosmos – Nwuguru Chidiebere Sullivan (FIYAH)
- Aborteras del Viejo Mundo | Aborting the Old World – Claudia Vaca, translated by Brittany Hause (Samovar)
- Alternate Rooms – Nwuguru Chidiebere Sullivan (Nightmare)
- My Mother, she ate me – Akua Lezli Hope (FIYAH)
CRITICS AWARD
for reviews and analysis of the field of speculative literature
- Aigner Loren Wilson
- Alex Brown
- Archita Mittra
- Bookbaddiebri
- The Blerd Library
OUTSTANDING FICTION PODCAST
for excellence in audio performance and production for speculative fiction
- PodCastle – The Podcastle Team
- Old Gods of Appalachia – Steve Shell and Cam Collins
- Cast of Wonders – The CoW Team
- Simultaneous Times Podcast (Space Cowboy Books)
- Levar Burton Reads
OUTSTANDING ARTIST
for contributions in visual speculative storytelling
- Rovina Cai
- Cathy Kwan
- Paul Lewin
- Godwin Akpan
- Dante Luiz
OUTSTANDING COMICS TEAM
for comics, graphic novels, and sequential storytelling
- Whisper of the Woods – Ennun Ana Iurov (Mad Cave)
- Brooms – Jasmine Walls, Teo DuVall, Bex Glendining, Ariana Maher (Levine Querido)
- Mage and the Endless Unknown – S.J. Miller (Iron Circus Comics)
- Kill Your Darlings – Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, Bob Quinn (Image Comics)
- Suee and the Strange White Light – Ginger Ly and Molly Park (Abrams Fanfare)
OUTSTANDING ANTHOLOGY/COLLECTED WORKS
- Never Whistle at Night – Shane Hawk, Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Vintage)
- Night of the Living Queers – Shelly Page and Alex Brown (Wednesday Books)
- No One Will Come Back for Us – Premee Mohamed (Undertow Publications)
- Out There Screaming – Jordan Peele, John Joseph Adams (Random House)
- Who Lost, I Found – Eden Royce (Broken Eye Books)
OUTSTANDING CREATIVE NONFICTION
for works related to the field of speculative fiction
- The H Word: The Fear Horror of Change – L. Marie Wood (Nightmare Magazine)
- The Magic is in the Roots: Cultural Reconnection Through Magical Realism – Lysz Flo (FIYAH)
- Symmetry, Horror, and Identity -Tania Chen (Apparition Lit)
- To Every Other Jobu Tupaki After Jamie Lee Curtis’s Oscar Win – Maya Gittelman (Reactor)
- The Substitute – Yi Izzy Yu (Unquiet Spirits)
THE EMBER AWARD
for unsung contributions to genre
- Sheree Renée Thomas
- DaVaun Sanders
- Kate Elliott
- Kwame Mbalia
- A.C. Wise
THE COMMUNITY AWARD
for Outstanding Efforts in Service of Inclusion and Equitable Practice in Genre
- Awesome Black – Awesome Black Team
- Khōréō – The Khōréō Team
- Voodoonauts Summer Fellowship – Shingai Njeri Kagunda, Yvette Lisa Ndlovu, LP Kindred, Hugh “H.D” Hunter
- Stone Soup: Personal Canons Cookbook – Sarah Gailey
- Samovar Magazine – Laura Friis, Sarah Dodd and Greg West
