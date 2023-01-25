43rd Razzie® Award Nominations

The 43rd Razzie nominations are out and three genre works are contenders in several categories. The first two are named in the press release:

The year’s most ridiculed movie, Morbius (with Worst Actor nominee Jared Leto in the title role) collected five nods. Disney’s wholly unnecessary (and oddly creepy) live action/CGI remake of Pinocchio pulled our voters’ strings to make it into six categories.

Morbius is based on a Marvel superhero character of the same name.

Tom Hanks, not ordinarily associated with stinkers, acted his way into two categories, as Worst Actor for his performance as Gepetto in Disney’s Pinocchio, and as Worst Supporting Actor as Col. Parker in the non-genre Elvis.

The third genre contender is The King’s Daughter, based on Vonda McIntyre’s historical fantasy The Moon and the Sun. It also yielded nominees for Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress.

The 43rd Razzie “winners” will be unveiled on Oscar Eve — Saturday, March 11th.



43rd Annual Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Nominations

WORST PICTURE

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan



WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin



WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day

& The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion



WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend



WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde



WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) ELVIS

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)



WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio



WORST SCREENPLAY

Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik,

Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz

(Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael

& Colin Treverrow,Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless

Update 01/25/2023: Added The King’s Daughter per correction in comments. // Lined out Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category: “Razzie awards remove 12-year-old from worst actress category after backlash” in the Guardian.