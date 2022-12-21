A Swiftly Warming (Journey) Planet

By Chris Garcia: Hugo-winning fanzine Journey Planet tackles the intersection of climate change and science fiction with their 67th issue now available here.

The issue — titled “Anthropocene Ruminations” — features articles, fiction, and art from more than a dozen creators from across the fandom community. Amanda Wakaruk and Olav Rokne were brought on as guest editors for the issue, which delves into everything from geoengineering to how climate change affects parasites in changing environments.

“Climate change is the defining crisis of our age. We might suggest that climate change fiction — or cli-fi — is quickly becoming the defining subgenre of our time,” Wakaruk and Rokne explain. “People all across the globe are grappling with climate change — some more directly than others. Rising oceans, disappearing fresh water, massive heat waves, displacements, and droughts are all factors in this massive event, and it’s important to understand how that is being reflected in the stories that we tell each other.”

The issue kicks off with a three-page interview with America’s most prominent author of climate change fiction Kim Stanley Robinson, followed by commentary and analysis of the subgenre from authors from across the globe:

The Roadmap to Drought by Victoria Paterson

The Lies They Will Tell You by Camestros Felapton

The Loaner by A. L. Yakimchuk

Where The World May Wind Up by Juan Sanmiguel

Songs of a Disposable Earth by Jason Sanford

Disco and the Rising Tide of Cli-Fi Paul Weimer

Ponderings by Victoria Carter

Parasites in Peril by Collin Horn

Massive Moment for Cli-Fi by James Bacon

Apocalyptic Radio by Nicolas Pallaris

Choosing Van Gogh by Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki

Things Fall Apart, It’s Scientific by Chris Garcia

Is Geoengineering by The New Denial? by Stephen Griffith & Marshall Boyd

Dwelling in the Anthropocene by Cora Buhlert

Blowing Up The Ministry For The Future by Gautam Bhatia