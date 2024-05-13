Arthur C. Clarke Award 2024 Shortlist

The shortlist for the 38th Arthur C. Clarke Award for science fiction book of the year was announced today. The six shortlisted books are:

Chain-Gang All-Stars — Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Harvill Secker)

The Ten Percent Thief— Lavanya Lakshminarayan (Solaris)

In Ascension — Martin MacInnes (Atlantic Books)

The Mountain in the Sea — Ray Nayler (Weidenfeld & Nicholson)

Some Desperate Glory — Emily Tesh (Orbit)

Corey Fah Does Social Mobility — Isabel Waidner (Hamish Hamilton)

Award Director Tom Hunter said this year they received submissions from a record-breaking 50 eligible publishing imprints. This year’s winner will be announced on July 24.

The winner will receive a trophy in the form of a commemorative engraved bookend and prize money to the value of £2024.00; a tradition that sees the annual prize money rise incrementally by year from the year 2001 in memory of Sir Arthur C. Clarke.

The judging panel for the Arthur C. Clarke Award 2024 are: Dolly Garland and Stark Holborn for the British Science Fiction Association; Nic Clarke and Tom Dillon for the Science Fiction Foundation; Glyn Morgan for the SCI-FI-LONDON film festival; Dr. Andrew M. Butler represented the Arthur C. Clarke Award directors in a non-voting role as the Chair of the Judges.

[Based on a press release.]

