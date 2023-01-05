Help Pick the 37th Annual Asimov’s Readers’ Awards

Voting is open in the 37th Annual Asimov’s Readers’ Award Ballot. The online ballot is at the link. The deadline to vote is February 1, 2023.

From short stories and novellas to novelettes and poems – and even best covers! – let us know your Asimov’s favorites this year. Winners join the pantheon of Asimov authors who represent the Who’s Who of science fiction writers over the past thirty years.

For brief synopses of Asimov’s 2022 fiction and cover art, see editor Sheila Williams’ article “2022 in Review.”