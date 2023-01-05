Vote for Analog’s 2023 Analytical Laboratory Readers’ Award

Analog has opened voting for the 2023 Analytical Laboratory Readers’ Award and is taking online ballots until February 1.

The AnLab ballot comes pre-loaded with all the eligible works from 2022.

From short stories and novellas to novelettes and poems – and even best covers! – let us know your Analog Science Fiction and Fact favorites this year. Winners join the pantheon of Analog authors who represent the Who’s Who of science fiction writers over the past thirty years.

Those who submit a ballot will be automatically entered in a drawing for a free one-year subscription.