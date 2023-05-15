SFWA Announces the 58th Nebula Awards Winners

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) today announced the winners of the 58th Annual Nebula Awards® given in recognition of excellent works published in 2022.
NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVEL
- Babel, R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK)
NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELLA
- Even Though I Knew the End, C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)
NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELETTE
- “If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You”, John Chu (Uncanny 7–8/22)
NEBULA AWARD FOR SHORT STORY
- “Rabbit Test”, Samantha Mills (Uncanny 11–12/22)
ANDRE NORTON NEBULA AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE AND YOUNG ADULT FICTION
- Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion, K. Tempest Bradford (Farrar, Straus, Giroux)
RAY BRADBURY NEBULA AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING DRAMATIC PRESENTATION
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (A24, AGBO, IAC Films)
NEBULA AWARD FOR GAME WRITING
- Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki, George R.R. Martin (FromSoftware, Bandai Namco)
The previously announced honorees were also presented with their awards:
SFWA DAMON KNIGHT MEMORIAL GRAND MASTER
- Robin McKinley
INFINITY AWARD
- Octavia E. Butler (posthumously)
KEVIN O’ DONNELL, JR. SERVICE TO SFWA AWARD
- Mishell Baker
KATE WILHELM SOLSTICE AWARD
- Cerece Rennie Murphy
- Greg Bear (posthumously)
Award presenters joined in-person and virtually from across the galaxy, including past Nebula Award winners, SFWA Board members, and other notable members of the science fiction and fantasy (SFF) industry: Jeffe Kennedy, Matthew Mercer, Gay Haldeman, Chinaka Hodge, Christine Taylor-Butler, Mur Lafferty, Michael Capobianco, Aydrea Walden, José Pablo Iriarte, Leigh Bardugo, and Anthony Rapp.
[Based on a press release.]
Congratulations to the winners!
