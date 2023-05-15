SFWA Announces the 58th Nebula Awards Winners

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) today announced the winners of the 58th Annual Nebula Awards® given in recognition of excellent works published in 2022.

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVEL

Babel, R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK)

R. F. Kuang

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELLA

Even Though I Knew the End, C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)

C.L. Polk

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELETTE

“If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You”, John Chu (Uncanny 7–8/22)

John Chu

NEBULA AWARD FOR SHORT STORY

“Rabbit Test”, Samantha Mills (Uncanny 11–12/22)

Samantha Mills

ANDRE NORTON NEBULA AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE AND YOUNG ADULT FICTION

Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion, K. Tempest Bradford (Farrar, Straus, Giroux)

K. Tempest Bradford

RAY BRADBURY NEBULA AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING DRAMATIC PRESENTATION

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (A24, AGBO, IAC Films)

Dan Kwan Daniel Scheinert

NEBULA AWARD FOR GAME WRITING

Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki, George R.R. Martin (FromSoftware, Bandai Namco)

Hidetaka Miyazaki George R.R. Martin circa 2012, Photo by Nick Briggs/HBO

The previously announced honorees were also presented with their awards:

SFWA DAMON KNIGHT MEMORIAL GRAND MASTER

Robin McKinley

INFINITY AWARD

Octavia E. Butler (posthumously)

KEVIN O’ DONNELL, JR. SERVICE TO SFWA AWARD

Mishell Baker

KATE WILHELM SOLSTICE AWARD

Cerece Rennie Murphy

Greg Bear (posthumously)

Award presenters joined in-person and virtually from across the galaxy, including past Nebula Award winners, SFWA Board members, and other notable members of the science fiction and fantasy (SFF) industry: Jeffe Kennedy, Matthew Mercer, Gay Haldeman, Chinaka Hodge, Christine Taylor-Butler, Mur Lafferty, Michael Capobianco, Aydrea Walden, José Pablo Iriarte, Leigh Bardugo, and Anthony Rapp.

[Based on a press release.]

Octavia E. Butler Mishell Baker Greg Bear Cerece Rennie Murphy