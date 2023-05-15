SFWA Announces the 58th Nebula Awards Winners

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) today announced the winners of the 58th Annual Nebula Awards® given in recognition of excellent works published in 2022. 

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVEL

  • Babel, R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK)
R. F. Kuang

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELLA

  • Even Though I Knew the End, C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)
C.L. Polk

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELETTE

  • “If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You”, John Chu (Uncanny 7–8/22)
John Chu

NEBULA AWARD FOR SHORT STORY

  • “Rabbit Test”, Samantha Mills (Uncanny 11–12/22)
Samantha Mills

ANDRE NORTON NEBULA AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE AND YOUNG ADULT FICTION

  • Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion, K. Tempest Bradford (Farrar, Straus, Giroux)
K. Tempest Bradford

RAY BRADBURY NEBULA AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING DRAMATIC PRESENTATION

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (A24, AGBO, IAC Films)
Dan Kwan
Daniel Scheinert

NEBULA AWARD FOR GAME WRITING

  • Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki, George R.R. Martin (FromSoftware, Bandai Namco)
Hidetaka Miyazaki
George R.R. Martin circa 2012, Photo by Nick Briggs/HBO

The previously announced honorees were also presented with their awards:

SFWA DAMON KNIGHT MEMORIAL GRAND MASTER

  • Robin McKinley

INFINITY AWARD

  • Octavia E. Butler (posthumously)

KEVIN O’ DONNELL, JR. SERVICE TO SFWA AWARD

  • Mishell Baker

KATE WILHELM SOLSTICE AWARD

  • Cerece Rennie Murphy
  • Greg Bear (posthumously)

Award presenters joined in-person and virtually from across the galaxy, including past Nebula Award winners, SFWA Board members, and other notable members of the science fiction and fantasy (SFF) industry: Jeffe Kennedy, Matthew Mercer, Gay Haldeman, Chinaka Hodge, Christine Taylor-Butler, Mur Lafferty, Michael Capobianco, Aydrea Walden, José Pablo Iriarte, Leigh Bardugo, and Anthony Rapp. 

[Based on a press release.]

Octavia E. Butler
Mishell Baker
Greg Bear
Cerece Rennie Murphy

