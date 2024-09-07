Warner Holme Review: Dale Bailey’s This Island Earth: Features from the Drive-In

This Island Earth: Features from the Drive-In by Dale Bailey (Electric Dreamhouse, 2023)

Review by Warner Holme: Dale Bailey’s This Island Earth: Features from the Drive-In has the interesting gimmick of being a series of eight stories titled after well-known horror/sci fi films. Most of these would be considered B-movies by today’s standards, one of them being an uncompleted release from the famous and infamous Examples Wood. Others, such as the fairly centrally placed “The Creature from the Black Lagoon”, are considered classics of the general impressive amount of nuance and poise.

Probably the most famous film given a love letter in this book comes through the story “The Creature From the Black Lagoon.” Taking a page from Shadow of the Vampire, this story treats the titular creature as if he was actually found as a real monster in such a location. It does, however, go much further than that. Depicting the creature as an individual is nothing new. The depiction of the creature as bitter and damaged by a life far outside of that he would have chosen is something else altogether.

The ability of love to transcend barriers and differences is perhaps the oldest theme in Creature from the Black Lagoon in one way or another. Many of the productions featuring gill-men of other sorts in tribute give very much the same messaging, down to the award-winning Guillermo del Toro film Shape of the Water. On the other hand, the misery of being in a place in the world one hates, of having every dream and hope repeatedly shattered, would be difficult to overcome. The idea of misery spreading as one’s life is increasingly out of their hands and, furthermore, somewhat unlivable is a theme that goes by the wayside much of the time. In the pages of this short piece it is allowed to blossom delightfully.

Original to this collection is “Night Caller From Outer Space” referencing the 1965 sci-fi film of that name. One of the longer stories in the book it gives much theme on loss as well, though this time of an individual through a woman called Abigail (birth name Abby). A man named Ezra loved her very much, only for her to have been abducted by aliens. It’s a hilarious-sounding set up in a lot of ways, not the least because flying saucers and alien abductions bring to mind some of the cheesiest stories and most uncredible first person accounts that could easily be named.

In this story, however, the focus is on Ezra as a man who has lost that which was most important to him. He tries to continue at his overnight radio job, only to be convinced he is hearing voices in the background of the call in line, and the voice of the lost Abby in particular. His reactions, and the ways those around him see him falling apart, are devastating.

Other stories exist in this collection, even a love letter to a never finished picture in “The Ghoul Goes West”. Still each of these stories is impressive for taking an idea that was considered well-worn at best and silly and cheesy at worst only to produce an impressive look at the human condition. Curious parties and fans of the author should definitely pick it up.

