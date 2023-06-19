2023 Elgin Award Finalists

Nominations for the Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association’s Elgin Award have closed and Morgan L. Ventura, the 2023 Elgin Award Chair reports the works named below are the nominees.

The award is named for SFPA founder Suzette Haden Elgin, and is presented in two categories, Chapbook and Book. Eligible for this year’s awards were works published in 2021 and 2022. SFPA members will have from July 1-September 15 to vote for the winners.

Chapbooks (18 chapbooks nominated) body in motion • Gretchen Rockwell • (Perhappened Press, 2021) The Book of Haibun: 26 Modern Interpretations of the Ancient Story/Verse Form • Herb Kauderer • (Written Image Press, 2022) Cajuns in Space • Denise Dumars (self-published, 2022) Charm for Catching a Train • Milena Williamson • (Green Bottle Press, 2022) Creature Features • Noel Sloboda (Main Street Rag, 2022) Horrific Punctuation • John Reinhart (Arson Press, 2021) Curses and Recurses: Poems of Writing and Damnation • Herb Kauderer • (Written Image Press, 2021) Ghosts, Trolls, and Other Things on the Internet • C. E. Hoffman • (Bottlecap Press, 2022) hortus animarum • Sienna Tristen • (Frog Hollow Press, 2022) In the Dead of Night • James Bryant • (self-published, 2021) The Last Robot and Other Science Fiction Poems • Jane Yolen • (Shoreline of Infinity, 2021) Lexicon of Future Selves • Gretchen Rockwell (Vegetarian Alcoholic Press, 2021) Messengers of the Macabre • LindaAnn LoSchiavo & David Davies • (Audience Askew, 2022) space neon neon space • Luna Rey Hall • (Variant Lit, 2022) Spacers Snarled in the Hair of Comets • Bruce Boston (Mind’s Eye Publishing, 2022) Terror of the Zombie Zonnets: Season Three of Planet of the Zombie Zonnets • Juan Manuel Pérez • (House of the Fighting Chupacabras, 2022) Time’s Arrow • Jean-Paul L. Garnier • (Space Cowboy Books, 2022) Utopian Problems • Jean-Paul L. Garnier • (Space Cowboy Books, 2021)

Full-length Books (57 books nominated) […] • Ava Hoffman (Astrophil Press, 2021) Amnita: The Legend of Amnita of the Amazon • Eleanor Arnason • (Crumb Fairy Press, 2022) Black Widow • Louise Worthington • (Red Escape Publishing, 2022) Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head • Warsan Shire • (Penguin Random House, 2022) Bounded by Eternity • Deborah L. Davitt • (Edda Earth, 2022) Call Me Spes • Sara Cahill Marron • (MadHat Press, 2022) The Cat Star and Other Poems • Terry A. Garey • (Crumbfairy Press, 2022) Clock Star Rose Spine • Fran Wilde • (Lanternfish Press, 2021) Crime Scene • Cynthia Pelayo • (Raw Dog Screaming Press, 2022) Crushed Velvet • Mark McLaughlin • (self-published, 2022) The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows • John Koenig (Simon & Schuster, 2021) Eclipse of the Moon • Frank Coffman (Mind’s Eye Publications, 2021) Elegies of Rotting Stars • Tiffany Morris • (Nictitating Books, 2022) Escaping the Body • Chloe N. Clark (Interstellar Flight Press, 2022) Flare, Corona • Jeannine Hall Gailey • (BOA Editions, 2022) Flux Lines • John C. Mannone • (Linnet’s Wings Press, 2022) Foundlings • Cindy O’Quinn & Stephanie Ellis • (2022) The Ghettobirds • Bryant O’Hara (Frayed Edge Press, 2021) Girls from the County • Donna Lynch • (Raw Dog Screaming Press, 2022) Glitter and Ghosts • Amy Zoellers • (Yuriko Publishing, 2022) The Gravity of Existence • Christina Sng • (Interstellar Flight Press, 2022) Halloween Hearts • Adele Gardner (Jackanapes Press, 2022) The Hand that Wounds • David E. Cowen • (Weasel Press, 2022) I Awaken in October: Poems of Folk Horror and Halloween • Scott J. Couturier • (Jackanapes Press, 2022) I Dreamed a World • Colleen Anderson • (Lycan Valley Press, 2022) Instrumentals: Book One • Jonel Abellanosa • (Lemures Digital Collection, 2022) Mathematics for Ladies • Jessy Randall • (Penguin Random House, 2022) Mobius Lyrics • Maxwell I. Gold & Angela Yuriko Smith • (Independent Legions, 2022) Naming the Ghost • Emily Hockaday • (Cornerstone Press, 2022) No Farther Than the End of the Street • Benjamin Niespodziany • (Okay Donkey, 2022) No Quarter: A Novella in Verse • Amanda Worthington • (self-published, 2022) Not a Lot of Reasons to Sing but Enough • Kyle Tran Myhre • (Button Poetry, 2022) Not a Princess, But (Yes) There Was a Pea & Other Tales to Foment Revolution • Rebecca Buchanan • (Jackanapes Press, 2022) Oblivion in Flux: A Collection of Cyber Prose • Maxwell I. Gold (Crystal Lake Publishing, 2021) Odyssey • John Urbancik (Dark Fluidity, 2021) The Odyssey of Star Wars • Jack Mitchell (Abrams Image, 2021) Para-Social Butterfly • Šari Dale • (Metatron Press, 2022) Psalms and Sorceries • Wade German • (Hippocampus Press, 2022) The Rat King • Sumiko Saulson • (Dooky Zines, 2022) The Saint of Witches • Avra Margariti (Weasel Press, 2022) The Saints of Capitalism • Benjamin Schmitt (New Meridian Arts Literary Press, 2021) Saving Shadows • Eugen Bacon (NewCon Press, 2021) The Sibyl • Hamant Singh • (Partridge Publishing, 2022) Sifting the Ashes • Michael Bailey & Marge Simon (Crystal Lake Publishing, 2022) The Silence Inside the World • Earl Livings • (Peggy Bright Books, 2021) Some Disassembly Required • David C. Kopaska-Merkel • (Diminuendo Press, 2022) Songs of the Underland • Kurt Newton • (The Ravens Quoth Press, 2022) Stone the Monsters, or Dance • Ken Poyner (Barking Moose Press, 2021) Summoning Space Travelers • Angela Acosta • (Hiraeth Publishing, 2022) The Sunflower Cast a Spell to Save Us from the Void • Jackie Wang • (Nightboat Books, 2021) Superheroes Take Over the World • Wendy Rathbone • (self-pub, 2022) Tombstones • G. O. Clark • (Weird House Press, 2022) Victims • Marge Simon & Mary Turzillo • (Weasel Press, 2022) The Voice of the Burning House • John Shirley • (Jackanapes Press, 2021) We’ve Been Here Before • Anne Carly Abad • (Aqueduct Press, 2022) What appears in the dark • Pete Kelly • (Yuriko Publishing, 2022) Where the Wolf • Sally Rosen Kindred • (Diode Editions, 2021)