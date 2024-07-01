Top 10 Stories for June 2024

June’s headlines featured this year’s Locus, Nebula, and Bram Stoker awards winners. They all made the Top 10, however, the most widely-read post was a Pixel Scroll reporting widespread criticism of kt literary agent Hilary Harwell, who tweeted a book idea and invited anyone else to write it instead of the person who pitched it to her. Harwell ended up deleting her X.com account and by the next day the kt literary agency announced they had parted ways with the agent.

The Top 10 also included two sets of proposals to change the WSFS Constitution, one eliminating the Retro Hugos, and the other to formalize the licensing of the Worldcon service marks in a written agreement.

Here are the ten most-read stories of June 2024 according to dread Jetpack.

[Cartoon by Teddy Harvia.]

Share this: Facebook

X

