Barkley — So Glad You (Didn’t) Ask #90, A Column of Unsolicited Opinions

THE 2024 HUGO AWARDS CEREMONY IN GLASGOW SCOTLAND, A PHOTO ESSAY

By Chris M. Barkley:

[Editor’s Note: There are several instances where Chris transmitted the caption but I didn’t get the photo. We should have that fixed on Monday. Meanwhile, please enjoy the gallery.]

(1-3) Lining Up for the Hugo Awards Ceremony outside of the Armadillo, 7:00 pm local time.

(4) Artist Maurizo Manzieri and his longtime agent, Silvio Sosio, outside of the Armadillo, 7:00 pm.

(5) Hugo Ceremony Auditorium Stage.

(6) Hugo Awards Ceremony poster.

(7) Gay and Joe Haldeman.

Forty-two more photos follow the jump!

(8-9) The teeming crowds.

(10) Auditorium Decor

(11) Short Form Editor Finalist Neil Clarke

(11) Steve Linton, sitting in the first row.

(12) Marlie and Al Elia, sitting in the front row

(13) Division Head and Former Worldcon Chair Vincent Docherty, looking regal.

(14) James Bacon and his beautiful plus one Dr. Emma J. King

(15) Nicholas Whyte and his plus one, Hannah Bettsworth.

(16) Hugo Finalist Paul Cornell.

(17) Super-fan Randall Shepard.

(18) Hugo Finalist Gary K. Wolfe

(19) Glasgow Guest of Honor Ken MacLeod

(20) Hugo Finalist LaShawn M. Wanak

(21) Seanan McGuire.

(22) Glasgow Worldcon Chair Esther MacCallum-Stewart welcomes the audience.

(23) Hugo Finalist John Scalzi explains the History of the Hugo Award in less than five minutes…

(24) Multiple Hugo Award Winning author N.K. Jemisin and a VERY familiar looking report as a part of the Scalzi History lesson.

(25) John Scalzi offered a valuable piece of advice to all of the Hugo Award Finalists.

(26) Hugo Awards Administrator Nicholas Whyte holding the very FIRST Hugo Award, which was given (and rejected) by Forrest J. Ackerman.

(26) Astounding Award Winner Xiran Jay Zhao is announced.

(27) Astounding Award Winner Xiran Jay Zhao is seen here desperately trying to open their iPhone to read their speech, but has forgotten the passcode.

(28) Astounding Award Winner Xiran Jay Zhao is surprised by the previous winner, Travis Baldree, with a newly minted tiara, resuming a long-held tradition for the Astounding Award.

(29) Paul Weimer is announced as the Best Fan Writer

(30) Paul Weimer with his Hugo Award (and his ever present camera)

(31) Octothorpe is announced for Best Fancast.

(32) The Octothorpe Fancast Hugo Winners, (Left to right) Liz Batty, John Coxon and Alison Scott.

(33) Nerds of a Feather (featuring Paul Weimer on the camera) win Best Fanzine.

(34) The Nerds of a Feather crew (minus camera shy Paul Weimer)

(35) Strange Horizons wins Best Semiprozine, with presenter Chris Rose in the center.

(36) Best Editor – Long Form Winner Ruoxi Chen.

(37) Best Editor – Short Form Winner Neil Clarke (who SWEARS he will brave an encounter with Customs and Homeland Security and just put his Hugo in with his luggage).

(38) Best Game or Interactive Work Winners, the crew of Baldur’s Gate 3.

(39) Best Related Work winner and co-Author Zach Weinersmith, lamenting his choice NOT to write an acceptance speech.

(40) Best Graphic Story Winner Saga, Volume 11 is announced (the recipients were not present).

(41) Best Series is awarded to Ann Leckie’s Imperial Radch, which was accepted by Rachel Swirsky and presented by Ken MacLeod.

(42) Best Dramatic Presentation – Short Form was awarded to The Last of Us, Episode 3, “Long, Long Time” presented by the Three Black Halflings (left to right), Jaspar William Cartwright, Jeremy Cobb and Olivia “Liv” Kennedy. The recipients were not present.

(43) Best Dramatic Presentation – Long Form was awarded to Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, also presented by the Three Black Halflings. The recipients were also not present.

(44) Naomi Kritzer pulled off a rare literary feat, winning in the Best Short Story…

(45) AND Best Novelette categories in the same year…BRAVO! (with presenter Tendai Huchu).

(46) And this is T. Kingfisher (Ursula Vernon), the winner of the Best Novella category for “Thornhedge”, who is just about to regale an unsuspecting audience with the foraging activities, sex life, neuron count of the brain and the amazing anal teeth…of the sea cucumber. Yeah, thanks for that…

(47) Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh is announced as the Best Novel of 2024, which also happens to be her FIRST NOVEL!

(48) Congratulations Emily Tesh!

(49) The Glasgow Worldcon is proud to present The 2024 Hugo Award Winners and Finalists of 2024!

Share this: Facebook

X

