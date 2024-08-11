The 2024 Hugo Award winners were announced in person at the Glasgow 2024 Worldcon today. Almost 700 also viewed the ceremony on the YouTube livestream.
Full voting statistics for both the nominating and final ballots can be found on the Glasgow 2024 website.
BEST NOVEL
- Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh (Tordotcom, Orbit UK)
BEST NOVELLA
- Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher (Tor, Titan UK)
BEST NOVELETTE
- “The Year Without Sunshine” by Naomi Kritzer (Uncanny Magazine, November-December 2023)
BEST SHORT STORY
- “Better Living Through Algorithms” by Naomi Kritzer (Clarkesworld May 2023)
BEST SERIES
- Imperial Radch by Ann Leckie (Orbit US, Orbit UK)
BEST GRAPHIC STORY OR COMIC
- Saga, Vol. 11 written by Brian K. Vaughan, art by Fiona Staples (Image Comics)
BEST RELATED WORK
- A City on Mars by Kelly Weinersmith and Zach Weinersmith (Penguin Press; Particular Books)
BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION, LONG FORM
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, screenplay by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein and Michael Gilio, directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Paramount Pictures)
BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION, SHORT FORM
- The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”, written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, directed by Peter Hoar (Naughty Dog / Sony Pictures)
BEST GAME OR INTERACTIVE WORK
- Baldur’s Gate 3, produced by Larian Studios
BEST EDITOR SHORT FORM
- Neil Clarke
BEST EDITOR LONG FORM
- Ruoxi Chen
BEST PROFESSIONAL ARTIST
- Rovina Cai
BEST SEMIPROZINE
- Strange Horizons, by the Strange Horizons Editorial Collective
BEST FANZINE
- Nerds of a Feather, Flock Together, editors Roseanna Pendlebury, Arturo Serrano, Paul Weimer; senior editors Joe Sherry, Adri Joy, G. Brown, Vance Kotrla.
BEST FANCAST
- Octothorpe, by John Coxon, Alison Scott, and Liz Batty
BEST FAN WRITER
- Paul Weimer
BEST FAN ARTIST
- Laya Rose
LODESTAR AWARD FOR BEST YA BOOK
- To Shape a Dragon’s Breath by Moniquill Blackgoose (Del Rey)
ASTOUNDING AWARD FOR BEST NEW WRITER (sponsored by Dell Magazines)
- Xiran Jay Zhao
The committee reports 3,813 final ballots (3,808 electronic and 5 paper) were received and counted from the members of Glasgow 2024. As previously announced, they disqualified 377 of these which were not cast by natural persons. The remaining 3,436 (3,431 electronic, 5 paper) votes were counted.
Excellent! And great ceremony!
In case anyone’s looking for it, here’s the detailed results info: https://glasgow2024.org/hugo-awards/2024-hugo-award-winners/
I defy anyone to look at the nomination and voting stats for Best Related Work, and the nomination stats for Best Fancast, and tell me that they don’t believe that Hugo X aka Discover X is “Finalist A”.
And then look back at the comments me and Zimozi Natsuco made when the nominations were released back in March: https://file770.com/2024-hugo-finalists/comment-page-1/#comments
Congratulations to all the finalists and winners.
Big congratulations to all the winners and finalists!
How sweet of the woman with the great hat to lend it to Ursula for the Hugo Ceremony! 😉
(Did they find your other Hugo, Paul?)
Just a minor correction to pass on to those who prepared the award statistics report. On page 17, there is a sentence cut off without its ending, which says, “There were sufficient votes for volume 3 to”.
In any event, though, thanks to the award administrators for getting their report out expeditiously.
Congratulations to all! Huzzah to Paul!
Congrats to Paul and Xiran. And Strange Horizons finally got their Hugo! Woot!
Between what I nominated, and what made the cut, “Some Desperate Glory” was the novel I had to be made to read, and I still have some issues with the book, but Ms. Tesh certainly rose to the occasion with her acceptance speech; all due congratulations!