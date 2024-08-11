The 2024 Hugo Award winners were announced in person at the Glasgow 2024 Worldcon today. Almost 700 also viewed the ceremony on the YouTube livestream.

Full voting statistics for both the nominating and final ballots can be found on the Glasgow 2024 website.

BEST NOVEL

Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh (Tordotcom, Orbit UK)

BEST NOVELLA

Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher (Tor, Titan UK)

BEST NOVELETTE

“The Year Without Sunshine” by Naomi Kritzer (Uncanny Magazine, November-December 2023)

BEST SHORT STORY

“Better Living Through Algorithms” by Naomi Kritzer (Clarkesworld May 2023)

BEST SERIES

Imperial Radch by Ann Leckie (Orbit US, Orbit UK)

BEST GRAPHIC STORY OR COMIC

Saga, Vol. 11 written by Brian K. Vaughan, art by Fiona Staples (Image Comics)

BEST RELATED WORK

A City on Mars by Kelly Weinersmith and Zach Weinersmith (Penguin Press; Particular Books)

BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION, LONG FORM

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, screenplay by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein and Michael Gilio, directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Paramount Pictures)

BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION, SHORT FORM

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”, written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, directed by Peter Hoar (Naughty Dog / Sony Pictures)

BEST GAME OR INTERACTIVE WORK

Baldur’s Gate 3, produced by Larian Studios

BEST EDITOR SHORT FORM

Neil Clarke

BEST EDITOR LONG FORM

Ruoxi Chen

BEST PROFESSIONAL ARTIST

Rovina Cai

BEST SEMIPROZINE

Strange Horizons, by the Strange Horizons Editorial Collective

BEST FANZINE

Nerds of a Feather, Flock Together, editors Roseanna Pendlebury, Arturo Serrano, Paul Weimer; senior editors Joe Sherry, Adri Joy, G. Brown, Vance Kotrla.

BEST FANCAST

Octothorpe, by John Coxon, Alison Scott, and Liz Batty

BEST FAN WRITER

Paul Weimer

BEST FAN ARTIST

Laya Rose

LODESTAR AWARD FOR BEST YA BOOK

To Shape a Dragon’s Breath by Moniquill Blackgoose (Del Rey)

ASTOUNDING AWARD FOR BEST NEW WRITER (sponsored by Dell Magazines)

Xiran Jay Zhao

The committee reports 3,813 final ballots (3,808 electronic and 5 paper) were received and counted from the members of Glasgow 2024. As previously announced, they disqualified 377 of these which were not cast by natural persons. The remaining 3,436 (3,431 electronic, 5 paper) votes were counted.

